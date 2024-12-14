Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary: Saira Banu reflects on his friendship with Dilip Kumar; reveals why he ‘knelt’ before her husband at their marriage

Today, December 14, 2024, marks the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor. On this special occasion, Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note remembering him and his friendship with Dilip Kumar. She also shared an interesting anecdote from her marriage when the Sangam actor ‘knelt’ before her husband.

Saira Banu took to Instagram and posted a video on Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary. The video consisted of glimpses of the Greatest Showman of Indian cinema and his moments with Dilip Kumar. In the caption, she began, “Raj Kapoor, the showman, the dreamer, the eternal storyteller, was once a boy roaming through the busy yet peaceful lanes of Peshawar. And I would say that it was no coincidence that two of the greatest legends, Sahib and Raj Ji, both hailed from Peshawar.”

The veteran actress revealed that Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar were childhood friends from Peshawar. She stated, “Together, they shared more than just a city; they shared a friendship so profound it transcended decades, fame, and even the barriers of life itself.”

Saira Banu talked about how the friendship between the two actors grew over the years. She shared that they enjoyed each other’s company and had a mutual love for cricket. She further revealed, “Their compassion united them as they worked side by side for causes greater than themselves, raising funds, and rallying hope in difficult times.”

Saira Banu disclosed that Raj Kapoor frequently teased Dilip Kumar about marriage. She mentioned that Kapoor would say, “Shaadi kyun nahi karta, yaar? Jis din tu shaadi karega, ghutno ke bal chal ke aunga tere paas! (Why don't you get married, friend? The day you get married, I will come to you on my knees).”

Recalling what happened at their marriage, Banu shared, “And when that day came when Sahib married me Raj Ji, true to his word, knelt before him and laughed, ‘See, I told you! Thank you for finally letting me do this.’”

Saira Banu discussed another incident that reflected the close bond between the two iconic stars. She recalled that Dilip Kumar was abroad when Raj Kapoor suffered a cardiac arrest and immediately rushed back. She shared that her husband told his friend in tears, “Raj, wake up! I’ve brought the ‘khushboo’ of Chapli Kebabs. Let’s walk through the bazaar, like we used to eating kebabs, laughing, and reminiscing. Bas ab acting mat kar; take me back to Peshawar.”

Banu concluded her note with some heartwarming words, saying, “They weren’t just legends. To each other, they were home an anchor in turbulent waters, a source of strength in moments of weakness. Their story is not just about friendship; it is about a love so pure it blurs every boundary. It was, and always will be, timeless. Remembering Raj Kapoor Ji on his Birth Anniversary!!!”

Yesterday, the Kapoor family hosted a grand celebration to pay tribute to Raj Kapoor’s legacy. The family members, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and others, were joined by their friends and colleagues from the film industry. Vicky Kaushal, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kartik Aaryan, Rekha, Rajkumar Hirani, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and many more graced the special event.

