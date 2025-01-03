Did You know Shahid Kapoor ‘hardly ate anything’ to play a drug addict in Udta Punjab? Director Abhishek Chaubey calls him ‘Sant Aadmi’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Udta Punjab was one of the few films that gave an authentic insight into the world of drug addiction. In the film, Shahid Kapoor's role as Tommy Singh remains memorable, and recently, the film's director, Abhishek Chaubey, shared that the actor made several efforts to portray it. He revealed that Shahid is a vegetarian and doesn't consume alcohol, so he had to instead drink a lot of coffee. At the same time, he ate less to lose weight and look more authentic.

In a new interview with Mashable India, Abhishek Chaubey opened up about how Shahid Kapoor worked hard to play the role of Tommy Singh in the film. He revealed that Kapoor doesn't smoke, drink or consume meat. Consequently, he made the actor drink a lot of black coffee to replicate the energy required to play a cocaine addict.

He said, "Shahid had to put in a lot of energy because he doesn't drink, doesn't do drugs, he is a vegetarian, ekdum sant aadmi hai. I made him drink a lot of black coffee during the entire shoot."

At the same time, the Kabir Singh actor is a vegetarian. So, to transform into the character, he has to follow a strict diet and eat less food because a struggling addict doesn't have an interest in eating. "Moreover, he hardly used to eat anything because I needed him to look like a drug addict. If you are playing a druggie like Tommy, you don't have any interest in food, you would keep losing weight," Chaubey explained.

Udta Punjab, released in 2016, was a critical and commercial hit. The film, which was made on a small budget, went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2016. Its gripping storyline concerns Punjab's drug crisis. The film starred an ensemble cast that included Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for this.

