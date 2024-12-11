Dilip Kumar Birth Anniversary: When Shah Rukh Khan said only his mother could think he looked like legendary actor

Dilip Kumar was one of the most iconic actors in Indian cinema. Today, December 11, 2024, marks his birth anniversary. On this special occasion, let’s throwback to the moment when Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his mother used to think he looked like the legendary actor. He also said that only his mom would have that thought.

In an old interview with NDTV, Shah Rukh Khan talked about his close bond with Dilip Kumar. SRK shared that he had known the Mughal-E-Azam actor since his childhood. He revealed that his father knew Dilip sahab. Shah Rukh mentioned that Dilip Kumar’s wife, Saira Banu, always ruffled his hair because she liked to do the same with her husband. He also recalled her calling him the ‘son’ that they never had.

Remembering what his mother used to say when he was young, Shah Rukh shared, “My mother, when I was young, she used to think I looked like Dilip sahab.” He mentioned that when he looked at Dilip Kumar’s face and saw his ‘shining skin’ and ‘beautiful deep eyes,’ he would say, ‘Only mother can think I look like Dilip sahab.’

Earlier in 2023, Saira Banu shared a heartfelt note about Shah Rukh Khan’s bond with her and Dilip Kumar. She recalled one meeting with him, saying, “One vivid memory I have is of a chance encounter with Shahrukh, where he humbly bowed before me, seeking blessings. As I placed my hand on his head and ran my fingers through his hair, I couldn't help but remark how it resembled that of Dilip Sahib.”

Sharing how ruffling his hair became a ritual between them, Saira Banu continued, “Since that day, whenever Shahrukh and I met, he graciously lowered his head, allowing me to offer him my blessings.”

In the same note, the veteran actress revealed that Shah Rukh Khan was one of the first people to comfort her the day her husband passed away. She wrote, “In that moment, his affection for the 'Kohinoor of Hindustan,' Dilip Sahib, shone brightly as he was among the very first to offer his comforting presence in the face of adversity.”

For the uninitiated, the Tragedy King of Hindi films passed away on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98.

