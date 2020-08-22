Dilip Kumar’s brother Ehsaan Khan continues to be critical; Saira Banu hopes he goes back home fine

A day after Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan succumbed to COVID 19, his other brother Ehsaan Khan continues to struggle in ICU.

It’s is a tough time for Dilip Kumar’s family. While his younger brothers Aslam Khan and Ehsaan Khan were tested positive for COVID 19 a couple of days ago, one of them breathed his last recently. Yes! Aslam Khan breathed his last on August 22 at the age of 88 at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. The veteran actor is undoubtedly bereaved with the loss. And now, as per a recent update, Ehsaan is also critical and is struggling in the ICU of Lilavati Hospital.

Sharing an update about Ehsaan, Saira Banu told ETimes, that he is breathless. However, she hopes he recovers soon and goes back home. “Pray for Ehsaan bhai, who's struggling in the ICU. He's breathless. I hope he goes back home fine,” she added. The veteran actress also mourned Aslam’s demise and stated that he succumbed to COVID 19. Saira said, “It is so unfortunate that Aslam bhai succumbed to the Coronavirus; we really don't know how to cope with this loss. May Allah rest him in peace.”

Furthermore, Saira also stated that Aslam’s funeral was carried out in the presence of a few relatives and friends. “Dilip Lumar's nephew Imran and Ayub Khan (Nasir Khan's son) along with Saqib Kashif Khan (of Mehboob Studios) and Murshid (who worked for Dilip Kumar at his office and has become an integral part of our family) managed everything,” she was quoted saying.

To note, Ehsaan and Aslam were admitted to Lilavati Hospital after they complained of breathlessness on August 16 and were said to be critical. The media reports also suggested that both Ehsaan and Aslam were on non-invasive ventilator support ever since they were admitted to the hospital as the oxygen levels were low.

Also Read: Dilip Kumar’s younger brother Aslam Khan passes away after testing positive for COVID 19

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×