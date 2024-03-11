Emraan Hashmi is 'overwhelmed' with Showtime's responses; reveals his wife's reaction

Emraan Hashmi starrer web series Showtime, backed by Karan Johar recently premiered on the popular streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar. The actor starred in many hit movies like Murder, Hamari Adhuri Kahani, Raaz 3, Tiger 3, and others. Recently, Emraan revealed that his wife thinks his performance in the series as Raghu Khanna is the best till date.

Emraan Hashmi reveals his wife’s reaction to his recent web series Showtime

Emraan Hashmi expressed how “overwhelmed” he is after receiving all the love and positive feedback from both the audience and critics for his recent series Showtime. He said, “I am overwhelmed with the response Showtime has received. Audiences and fans have enjoyed Raghu Khanna so much and my DMs are flooded with love and appreciation.” He then mentioned that his wife has binge-watched the show and thinks it's one of his finest performances so far. Speaking about the same, he said, “In fact, my wife has binge watched the show and feels this is one of my best performances till date. I hope people continue to enjoy the series and I can't wait to give them more of Raghu Khanna with the next season.”

Emraan Hashmi on why he does not think he is fit to be a producer

Although Emraan Hashmi produced a movie earlier, he played a more behind-the-scenes role because he also acted in it. In an interview with IANS, he mentioned that he sees himself as a creative individual. The actor said, "I don't think I am fit to be a producer. I did produce one film, but I was more of a silent producer and was playing the actor in it, so my producer self took a backseat. I am more of a creative person than a business-minded person."

Emraan also mentioned that he earned a Commerce degree but joked about it being a recurring topic in his family. Sharing the same, he said, “He said, "There's a running joke in my family that I wanted to be in arts, but I went into Commerce and I still don't cross my checks properly when I sign them. There's someone always lurking over my head to see if I do everything correctly.”

Moreover, the Showtime actor mentioned that he isn't someone who deals with numbers or specializes in Commerce. Describing himself as more inclined towards creativity, Emraan stated that if he does decide to produce another film. He added, “It will always be to delegate the work to people who know that part of it better, the finance better.”

Showtime offers cameos from several big Bollywood stars

For those who enjoy watching movies and shows with a big cast, Showtime is worth waiting for. While Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Rajeev Khandelwal, Mahima Makwana, and Naseeruddin Shah lead the main cast, it's the lineup of guest stars will really get you excited.

The series also features cameo appearances from well-known figures like Janhvi Kapoor, Dharmendra, Mrunal Thakur, Neha Dhupia, and Angad Bedi. Not only actors, but directors like Hansal Mehta, Vasan Bala, Nitesh Tiwari, and Gurmmeet Singh also show up in significant scenes.

About the Emraan Hashmi starrer Showtime

Showtime explores the conflicts and secret pressures in the Bollywood industry. It features a talented group of actors including Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz, and others, in important roles.

Created by Sumit Roy and helmed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the screenplay is written by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Lara Chandni. The dialogues are written by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma. Showtime started streaming on March 8, exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar.

