Showtime Twitter Review: Netizens laud Emraan Hashmi as Raghu Khanna; call him 'finest actors in the industry'

Today marks the release of the much-awaited web series of 2024, Showtime, backed by Karan Johar. Directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the series features a stellar cast including Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Shriya Saran, Mahima Makwana, Naseeruddin Shah, and Rajeev Khandelwal in important roles. Nowm netizens have taken to their social media handles to shower their love on the show.

Today, on March 8, the highly anticipated series Showtime featuring Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz and others dropped on Disney+ Hotstar, and now fans have taken to their X handles (Formerly known as Twitter) to heap praise on the show.

One user heaped praise on the show as well as on Emraan Hashmi and wrote, “Just watched #Showtime and I must say it did not disappoint at all. Emraan Hashmi nailed it as Raghu Khanna. Definitely a must watch,” and added the 100 emoji and a fire emoji.

One more user also lauding the actor wrote, “With #Showtime, #EmraanHashmi shines as one of the finest actors in the industry.”

Another user wrote, “With #Showtime, #EmraanHashmi shines again! He reaffirms his status as one of Bollywood's finest actors through his portrayal of Raghu Khanna in the show.”

A fourth user wrote, “Binge watched #Showtime last night and I thoroughly enjoyed it, you’re stealing the SHOW as Raghu and how @emraanhashmi love how you get into the character and ace it every single time, you’re the best,” and added a string of emojis to express his excitement.

A fifth user wrote, “#NowStreaming‼#Showtime @emraanhashmi what to say about the excellence of your acting skills!!!! Emraan! You're FIRE Love love love you! You're the BEST forever Emraan! #EmraanHashmi #ShowtimeOnHotstar,” amd added a string of emojis.

Another user also wrote, “Its show time babyyyyyy He is back to steal your heart with an amazing series Raghu Khanna What a perfect performance you have given It was fun to watch it @emraanhashmi Guys Go and watch #Showtime on DisneyPlusHS #EmraanHashmi #ShowtimeOnHotstar #ShowtimeReview.”

About the Emraan Hashmi starrer Showtime

Showtime delves into the power struggles and hidden tensions within the Bollywood industry. The series stars a skilled ensemble cast, including Emraan Hashmi, Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal, Shriya Saran, Vishal Vashishtha, Vijay Raaz, and more, playing significant roles.

Produced by Sumit Roy and directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar, the script is penned by Sumit Roy, Mithun Gangopadhyay, and Lara Chandni. Dialogues are crafted by Jehan Handa and Karan Shrikant Sharma. Showtime is set to premiere on March 8, exclusively available on Disney+ Hotstar.

