EXCLUSIVE: Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff NOT tying the knot in 2022, actor’s spokesperson squashes wedding rumours

Contrary to the latest buzz, Ahan Shetty and Tania Shroff are not getting married this year. Reports about Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty tying the knot with ladylove Tania Shroff in 2022 are going viral. Now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that there is no truth to these reports. The actor’s spokesperson has rubbished all such claims. According to Ahan’s spokesperson, reports about Ahan’s wedding are purely rumours. The spokesperson revealed that the actor is currently prepping for his next project. The shoot of the film will commence in June, and an official announcement will be soon made.

For the unversed, Ahan and Tania have been in a steady relationship for quite some time now. The lovebirds are often papped as and when they step out together in the dream city of Mumbai. Tania was also present at the star-studded screening of beau Ahan’s debut film Tadap last year. Tania and Ahan walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the screening, and even posed happily for pictures together. A few days back, the couple was seen twinning in black as they headed out for a date.

Ahan Shetty is just one film old in Bollywood. And now, the buzz is, Ahan Shetty has come on board for Aashiqui 3. Talking about the same in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla he said, “There’s a lot that has come my way in the last month. I think the second film is always very important. The first film always chooses you, but the second one is chosen by you. There will be a few announcements in the next two months. All I can say is, I have a multi-film contract with Sajid Nadiadwala, which I am very excited about.”

