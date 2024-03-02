Suniel Shetty-Ahan Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, and more celebs return to Mumbai after Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding

Day one of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding fest ended on a high note with an electrifying performance by Rihanna, drawing top Bollywood stars in attendance. As the celebration wrapped up, celebrities, soaked in the festivities, have now returned to Mumbai, marking the end of a spectacular day filled with glitz, glamor, and star-studded moments. The event not only brought together the who's who of Bollywood but also showcased a blend of music and festivities, leaving everyone eagerly anticipating the upcoming days of the grand celebration.

Celebs return to Mumbai

Numerous celebrities, including Suniel Shetty, Ahan Shetty, Shraddha Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, and Sagarika Ghatge, flew back to Mumbai.

Take a look:

Rihanna's performance at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding

In a much-awaited moment, Rihanna thrilled her Indian fans by taking the stage at a private event hosted by the Ambanis and Merchants during the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Videos capturing her sensational performance are now making waves on social media.

Clad in a neon-green, glittery, see-through dress layered with a red long cape, the music sensation exuded glamour. With a full face of makeup and flowing hair, she went barefoot, adding a touch of charisma to her electrifying performance. Rihanna's spontaneity and popular song renditions created an unforgettable experience for the captivated audience.

About Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding

Rihanna unquestionably took center stage at the three-day pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar for the soon-to-be-wed couple, Anant and Radhika. The star-studded event, hosting nearly 2000 guests, featured celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and many others.

The guest list also included prominent figures such as Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Saina Nehwal and cricket stars Sam Curran, Trent Boult, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar. International personalities like Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Ivanka Trump, and ADNOC CEO Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber added to the glittering affair. Rihanna's captivating performance highlighted the musical night's climax, followed by a delightful dinner and an after-party, leaving an indelible mark on the esteemed guests.

