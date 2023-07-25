EXCLUSIVE: Janhvi Kapoor on PR game in Bollywood: 'There is intrinsic fear in this industry to go unnoticed'

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are basking in the success of their most-recent outing, Bawaal. Kapoor who played the female lead, Nisha Dixit, against Varun Dhawan in Bawaal, is making headlines for delivering a nuanced and scintillating performance in the film. The ‘Bawaal’ jodi of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor with their director Nitesh Tiwari, sat for an exclusive chat at the Pinkvilla Masterclass. Janhvi Kapoor, who was at her candid best, opened up about PR, marketing and how the film industry is driven by such aspects.

Janhvi Kapoor talks about her PR game

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest OTT outing, Bawaal, deals with image over reality and PR is all about image cleaning and presenting a person or a project in its best possible way. When asked Janhvi about how she views PR in today’s time, the Bawaal star replied, “I’ve been told there’s a major lack of PR on my part. But, you know, I have noticed in these past five years, so many people after a film releases the conversations always along the lines of ‘there’s no such thing as a bad film, it's only bad marketing.’ ‘Arre aise promote karna chahiye tha’ (You must have promoted your film this way).”

“Who told you this?” asks Varun as he interrupted Janhvi. The actress instantly replied, “So many people, so many times.” When Varun insisted Janhvi to reveal the name of the person who told her so, Janhvi laughed it off and said, “I can’t”.

Adding further, Janhvi said, “I think that there’s an intrinsic fear when you are in an industry or in an environment where everyone kind of has, you know those speaker phones and sab chilla rahe hain yeh karo woh karo (everybody is shouting to do this and do that), and you are scared that if I’m the only quite one, would anyone even notice. But I think it takes a lot of courage to stick to your guns and be like nahin kaam kaafi hai (my work is enough).I think that takes a lot and it's very daunting. And most times we can’t follow through with it and I know that I have wavered.”

“I think it's interesting to observe how the conversation is always marketing and PR driven and not so much that think about your films choices or may be this or may be that as oppose to ‘Aree thoda zyada naach leti toh shayad achha kar leti,” Janhvi further added.

Janhvi Kapoor reveals most ‘insecure’ thing she did to promote her film

When Varun asked Janhvi about the most ‘insecure’ thing she has done to promote her film, Janhvi said, “So I did this film called Mili and I got a lot of great reviews and appreciation for my performance, but it didn’t perform well at all at the box office. So, I was being told to take what you can from it and then they made these creatives of people saying a lot of positive things about just the performance.”

Advertisement

“They (makers) were like okay, let’s plaster this everywhere so that people forget that it (Mili) only earned like negligible amounts of money at the box office. You know the good reviews, which is great and makes complete logical sense. It’s not even like we are lying, it's the truth. I think…to get your brain to work in that way is like a 10 percent bikau (saleable) nature to what should be a sacred art form I think,” Janhvi concluded.

About Bawaal

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, set in the heartland of Lucknow, Bawaal is a romantic drama starring Varun Dhawan as Ajay Dixit and Janhvi Kapoor as Nisha. Bawaal was released on July 21, on a leading OTT platform.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan on criticism over Auschwitz analogy in Bawaal: 'Where does sensitivity go in English Films'