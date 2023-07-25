EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan on criticism over Auschwitz analogy in Bawaal: 'Where does sensitivity go in English Films'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are currently basking in the success of their recently released Bawaal. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is receiving praise for its unique and captivating story. Apart from the love story, the film showcases the main characters visiting Auschwitz and imagining themselves being suffocated inside gas chambers in the concentration camp. For this particular scene, Bawaal was trolled by the netizens for its tone-deaf treatment of World War II and unwanted comparisons of marriage with the horrors of Auschwitz. But, in a recent Pinkvilla Masterclass with team Bawaal, Varun Dhawan gave an interview where Janhvi and Nitesh were also present. During the interview, the actor who played the role of Ajay Dixit opened up about the criticism Bawaal faced for the Auschwitz sequence.

Varun Dhawan opens up on criticism over Auschwitz analogy in Bawaal

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Varun Dhawan was asked about the criticism Bawaal faced for the Auschwitz sequence. He said, "I'm not new to criticism. My films Judwaa, Main Tera Hero, and ABCD2, have been criticized which is totally cool. I respect the criticism. What I don't understand like how Sir (Nitesh Tiwari) said that it's a context and the protagonist is from Lucknow and it's showing that the character which is Ajju Bhaiya is initially a tone-deaf character. This is how it has been shown and it's not showing the character as a hero but as a negative. That's why all the praise is coming for the character that a hero for the first time gets to do a negative character. So the character is supposed to be negative. So the way Nisha (Janhvi's character) will explain him in a way that he should understand."

He further added, "Secondly, I respect everyone's opinions and everyone has a right to have an opinion. Some people got triggered and sensitive about this but I don't understand where that sensitivity or the trigger goes when they watch an English film. They are allowed to do and show everything and you will find that in a correct way."

Without mentioning the buzz that Christopher Nolan's directorial Oppenheimer is facing due to the Bhagavad Gita scene, Varun said, "I know people who felt very triggered after watching the small scene from a recently released film but it's a scene that is very important to our culture and our country but that is okay for you. So where does the criticism go then? But with us, you wanna get personal. You cannot have a different yardstick to measure everyone and it should be the same. There is no need for judging films this way."

About Bawaal

Meanwhile, Bawaal starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor is a timeless love story by Sajid Nadiadwala’s production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

Bawaal is now streaming on Prime Video in India and across 200 countries as well as territories worldwide.

