EXCLUSIVE: Kajol to make her digital series debut; Says 'The concept has always been intriguing'

Kajol is known to have a filmography with immortal characters, and now, she is all set to embark on a new journey in showbiz. Kajol will soon be seen in a new project that will stream exclusively on Disney+Hotstar. The highly appreciated actor feels ecstatic about her association with the digital platform and believes that OTT gives an artist more room to perform and showcase their capabilities.

Sharing her excitement, Kajol said, "Exploring new formats is always a challenge; but it's a great thing as I love to take challenges head-on. Being an avid fan of digital series, the concept has always been intriguing; and after following cool shows such as Aarya and Rudra, I knew there was no other platform than Disney+ Hotstar to start my series journey."

Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star, said, "We are elated to have a celebrated actor like Kajol join us, and charm viewers with her ethereal screen magic. With the beloved star, we are setting out on an all-new journey to bring a unique story of love, emotions and family.

Recently, on the 25 years completion of her and Bobby Deol's film, Gupt, Kajol had done an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During the interaction, Kajol stated that OTT has made artists 'stars' and one need not necessarily have the "24 inches waistline." Kajol feels, "Everybody has so much work and I love the fact that OTT has brought out some fabulous actors, you know. You have people who are genuinely fabulous actors getting a stage and being able to show exactly what they are capable of, and becoming stars in their own right despite the fact that they don't have a 24 inches waistline and a 36 inches chest or a 46 inches chest."

On the professional front, Kajol was seen in the film, Tribhangga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She has now collaborated with Revathi for Salaam Venky which also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in key roles. On the other hand, Kajol, who has spent nearly 30 years in the industry, has been invited to join the Oscars Committee.

