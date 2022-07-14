Kajol: Because of OTT, people have become stars despite not having ‘24 inches waistline’; EXCLUSIVE

Kajol is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the Hindi film industry. She is popular, and much-loved by the audience. The actress made her debut with the 1992 film Bekhudi, and has now clocked 30 years in showbiz. In these past three decades, Kajol has delivered several memorable performances in films like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Gupt, Baazigar, and many more. As she completes three decades in films, she joined Pinkvilla for a conversation where she talked about her journey, her invitation to the Oscars committee in the Class of 2022, the impact of OTT medium, and much more.

While conversing with Pinkvilla, Kajol mentioned that back in the ‘90s theatres were the only medium of entertainment, which made it much easier for films to be successful at the box office. When asked her opinion on the advent of OTT, the actress replied that it has given actors the opportunity to showcase their talents and capabilities.

Kajol said, “Actually, right now it's a fabulous time for actors all over, because they're getting so much exposure. Everybody has so much work and I love the fact that OTT has brought out some fabulous actors, you know. You have people who are genuinely fabulous actors getting a stage and being able to show exactly what they are capable of, and becoming stars in their own right despite the fact that they don't have a 24 inches waistline and a 36 inches chest or a 46 inches chest.”

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. She has now collaborated with Revathi for Salaam Venky which also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aahana Kumra in key roles.