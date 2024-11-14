Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives: Shalini Passi reveals ‘special’ feedback shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan; ‘She was genuinely concerned…’

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives brought Shalini Passi into the immense limelight, making her social media’s favorite. While the internet is already loving her vivacious and unabashed personality, the Delhi-based socialite recently revealed Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan’s ‘special’ feedback.

While speaking with News 18 Showsha, Shalini Passi was asked about the feedback and reaction she has received after the release of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives. She shared, “The most special reaction came from Gauri." Shalini recalled getting a call from Shah Rukh Khan’s wife just before Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party while she was in Mumbai.

“She said, ‘I’ve seen it. It’s amazing. You’re incredible.’ She was genuinely concerned for me, and when she told me how much she loved the show, it really touched my heart. Gauri knows me better than most, so hearing that from her was very special," she further added.

In addition to this, Shalini who has made everyone her fan with her way of living and personality revealed getting heartfelt messages from women around the world. She shared that they have been telling her how they’re inspired by her, her freedom, spontaneity, and her inner child. According to her, it was "incredibly meaningful" that viewers could connect with her unabashed living without the fear of judgment.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star in an interview with India Today earlier this month spoke at length about her bond with SRK and Gauri. She stated that her husband Sanjay Passi and Gauri were neighbors in Delhi. Both of them grew up together in the national capital.

"Shah Rukh and my husband studied together. My son (Robin Passi) and Aryan (Khan) also went to university together. We are very close; they are like family to us," Shalini said.

Talking about Gauri, Passi spoke highly of the grounded nature of the interior designer, as her father was in the army. The Delhi socialite noted that it is quite a rare quality to maintain in the industry and referred to her as a "solid" person for her family and friends.

Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives is the drama reality show that was released on Netflix last month in October.

