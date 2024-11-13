Anees Bazmee recalls Ajay Devgn and Kajol falling in love on his movie sets; ‘I realized that they like each other…’

Ajay Devgn and Kajol have maintained a strong bond throughout their 25 years of marriage. They truly embody the saying that opposites attract. Recently, Anees Bazmee, who collaborated with them on his first film, Hungama, shared that he noticed their growing romance right from the start on set.

While speaking with Mashabale India, Anees Bazmee recollected memories of his debut film, Hungama which was released in 1995. Upon being asked about his experience of working with Ajay Devgn and Kajol in his debut film, the filmmaker spoke highly of the actors.

Anees mentioned that he had a great experience working with them. He noted that the two fell in love and eventually got married. Gushing over their "successful marriage," Bazmee noted that Ajay Devgn and Kajol are totally different from each other. According to him, the Singham Again star tends to be quite serious, and he acknowledged that he often comes across that way.

“He does a lot of masti (fun) too. But mostly he stays calm. Kajol, on the other hand, is very bubbly, and she does a lot of mischief. I realized that they like each other without them saying anything about it. I was very happy that they got married,” he said.

While speaking with Neha Dhupia on her talk show, No Filer Neha in 2018, Kajol revealed how nobody wanted them to get married. She also revealed that her father, the late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee, didn’t speak to her for a week when she expressed her desire to get married.

“He was just like, ‘Why do you want to get married, you’re so young and your career is doing so well,’ and I was like, ‘But I want to get married!’,” the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress had revealed. She also mentioned that she and her husband were very different and a lot of people had doubts about them being a couple. Since, they were not social back then, a lot of people hadn’t met them together to know their bond enough.

Ajay and Kajol met on the sets of Hulchul and after dating for almost 4 years, the couple got married on February 24, 1999. The two are now parents to two kids- Nysa and Yug.

