Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives star Shalini Passi admits son Robin would call her by name; opens up on being a mother at 20: ‘We were like siblings’

Shalini Passi's wit, style, charm, and one-liners have been a major highlight in Bollywood Lives vs Bollywood Wives S3. In her interviews after the show's release, the philanthropist shared several insights into her personal life and family, receiving a lot of appreciation for her honesty. Recently, she shared an insight into her motherhood journey and being a mother at 20 to her son, Robin Passi.

In a candid conversation with Deepak Pareek, Shalini Passi recalled her heartfelt moments with her son as he raised him during her early 20s. She reflected on how she used to get thrilled just like her son, Robin, while visiting toy stories and shared the excitement of enjoying the rides in Disneyland.

She said, "I used to tell him, 'Robin, let's do skating classes,' I used to take him ice skating. So, both of us are ice skating, and then I taught him skiing and scuba diving. We were like siblings. It is like we grew up together."

Passi mentioned that Robin used to call her by her name for the longest time due to their special bond. But, in the past few years, her 27-year-old son has started to address her as 'mom.' Similarly, just like siblings, her son used to complain about Shalini's antics to his nani, the actress's mother.

She recounted, "He used to call up my mother and say, 'Your daughter has lost it.' He used to complain to my mother about me."

The Philanthropist mentioned one particular occasion when he complained to his grandmother about her. Passi shared that as a mother, she wanted her son to stay away from aerated drinks and mixed water in them for him. He was unaware of this until he tasted soda at his friend's house and called up his Nani. Like any other mother, the socialite admitted she had dedicated her life to raising her son.

For those unaware, Shalini Passi is married to a multi-billionaire chairman of Pasco Group. The couple has a son, Robin Passi.

She recently gained the spotlight with her stint in Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, featuring alongside Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor, and Seema Sajdeh.

