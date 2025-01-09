Farah Khan Birthday: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor and more send good wishes to director-choreographer

Farah Khan is a well-known Indian film choreographer and television personality. Khan began her career in the film industry as a choreographer in the 1990s and worked on numerous iconic songs in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Sultan, Dilwale, and more. At the same time, she has directed popular films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Happy New Year, all led by Shah Rukh Khan. Today, she is celebrating her birthday and has received warm wishes from several celebrities.

Bollywood actors like Farhan Akhtar, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet Singh, Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao, Gauri Khan, Kajol, Ananya Panday, Sonam Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor took to their Instagram handles to extend birthday wishes to Farah Khan.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of Farah Khan in sunglasses and gave a humorous twist to her birthday wish for the choreographer. She wrote, "Can't see your 'naina' in this picture, but happy birthday, lovely," adding laughing and heartfelt emojis.

Ananya Panday wrote, “Happy Birthday Farah mam, Love you.”

Sonam Kapoor also extended her warm wishes and shared, "Happy Birthday, Farah," along with the gorgeous selfie.

Farah's close friend and filmmaker Karan Johar shared a series of throwback pictures with her and wrote, "Happy birthday to the most hilarious person I know on planet earth!!! A warm hug ... a warmer heart and unabashedly talented!!! @farahkhankunder is a force of nature and her legacy of work is incredible! Here's to more memories and banter my darling Faru! Love you so much!!! Oops and you're 60!! You don't look it (but you used to)."

Advertisement

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa shared a collaborative post with three unseen pictures with the choreographer to wish her. In the first the trio is seen posing together, in the other one they clicked a picture from a celebration and in the third Farah shared a candid moment with the actor on his wedding day.

Adding to these wishes, Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Wishing you endless smiles, happiness, and success in the year ahead. Happy birthday Farah, ma'am."

Gauri Khan, who shares a long-standing friendship with the filmmaker, wished, "Happy Birthday, Farah Khan! Lots of Love."

Kajol, who worked with her on multiple projects, gave a unique twist and wrote, "Birthday trivia question, Farah Khan Who was in the Batata Vada song, Happy Birthday."

On the work front, Farah Khan's last choreographed dance sequence in Pashmina Roshan starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound. She is currently seen in Masterchefs's new season featuring celebrity contestants.