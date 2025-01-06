Kareena Kapoor’s ‘heading home’ moment after New Year with Saif Ali Khan, kids Taimur and Jeh is mood we wish for in 2025; PICS
Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures with Saif Ali Khan and kids from New Year celebrations. Check it out here!
Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in the New Year 2025 with her hubby, Saif Ali Khan, and their kids, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. After celebrating the New Year, Bebo is now headed home, and her mood is the forever vibe we wish for in 2025. The actress shared some stunning pictures with her hubby and kids.
Kareena Kapoor posted a set of glamorous photos from her holiday with Saif Ali Khan and son Jeh. In the first picture, Bebo and Saif are seen posing together, with Jeh adorably interrupting them. In the second picture, Bebo strikes a confident pose, fully in her element.
See the post here:
In the third picture, Kareena is seen holding Saif's arm, and the couple gazes at each other with much love and affection. In the following snaps, Kapoor playfully poses and twirls her dress, and we can't help but adore her. The post was captioned, "Heading home with this mood for 2025."
The Crew actress looked stunning in a golden metallic pleated dress paired with peep-toe cherry red heels. She left her hair open and opted for a dewy yet glamorous makeup look. Meanwhile, Saif complemented her perfectly, looking dapper as ever in a black suit. Little Jeh Ali Khan also sported a black suit, twinning with his dad.
Earlier, Bebo also shared a heartwarming picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan holding her heels from their vacation.
On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was recently seen in Singham Again, and has a film reportedly titled Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, lined up.
As for Saif, he will next be seen in Jewel Thief, which is not connected to the classic film starring the legendary Dev Anand. The title was registered under Siddharth Anand's banner, and the film also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Kunal Kapoor.
