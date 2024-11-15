Karan Johar breaks silence in FIRST interview after selling stakes to Adar Poonawalla; reveals plans to rename Dharma Productions with THESE 2 names

Karan Johar recently sold a 50% stake in Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute, with an investment of Rs 1000 crore. In his first interview post-deal, Karan humorously joked about renaming the company to 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Serum' and 'Pharma Productions,' adding a playful twist to the big business move.

Karan reflected on the acquisition by his long-time friend Adar Poonawalla, expressing that it was the best decision for both of them. He emphasized how their partnership brought together two like-minded people, with Adar offering strong business insights while allowing Karan to maintain his creative vision.

The filmmaker shared that the partnership with Adar Poonawalla was an easy decision. He explained that both he and Apurva (CEO of Dharma Productions) felt that Adar was the ideal partner to help take Dharma Productions to new heights.

KJo reflected on Dharma Productions’ journey, noting that while the company has been producing multiple films and content for 15 years, before that, it was mostly just his directed films, curated by his father. He mentioned that to fuel growth, they realized the need for investment and the importance of contributing to their own profitability, leading to the decision to sell a stake and form a partnership with someone.

Earlier, following the announcement of the filmmaker selling a stake in Dharma Productions to Adar Poonawalla, actor Jaaved Jaaferi shared a playful response on X (formerly Twitter). Reposting the news, Jaaved humorously reacted to the deal by joking about Karan's 'next film', cheekily titling it Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Serum.

Karan had earlier shared his excitement about the partnership with Adar Poonawalla, emphasizing how Dharma Productions has always focused on powerful storytelling that reflects Indian culture. He reflected on his father's dream of creating films that leave a lasting impact, a vision he has carried forward in his career.

With Adar’s innovative approach, Karan sees this collaboration as a perfect blend of emotional storytelling and business acumen, positioning Dharma for a global future. The partnership promises to bring fresh opportunities, creating content that resonates across cultures and generations.

Meanwhile, founded in 1976 by Yash Johar and now helmed by his son Karan Johar after Yash's passing in 2004, Dharma Productions stands as a major force in Indian cinema. With over 40 years of storytelling brilliance, the studio has produced numerous iconic films that continue to captivate audiences around the globe.

