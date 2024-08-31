Rajkummar Rao staring right at you in Maalik's announcement poster is enough to get everyone excited; wife Patralekhaa's reaction is all of us

Rajkummar Rao is having an exciting year in 2024 filled with multiple releases. Now, on the special occasion of his 40th birthday, he treated fans to a new film announcement. Rajkummar shared the first-look poster of Maalik in which he is seen staring right at the audience. It guarantees to get everyone excited, and we would surely resonate with his wife Patralekhaa’s reaction.

Today, August 31, 2024, Rajkummar Rao took to Instagram and dropped the official announcement poster of his new film Maalik. In the intense image, the actor is dressed in a white shirt and pants. He stands on top of a Jeep with a gun in his hand and a fierce expression on his face. With the film’s title, the tagline is also revealed in the poster. It says, “Paida nahi hue to kya, ban toh sakte hain (It doesn’t matter if you are not born one; you can become one).”

In the caption, Rajkummar revealed that the shooting of the movie has already commenced. He said, “#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka Swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi! (Welcome to the world of #Maalik. The shoot has started; we will meet soon).”

Have a look at the announcement poster!

Rajkummar’s wife, Patralekhaa, expressed her excitement about the new movie. In the comments section of the post, she exclaimed, “Jeeee baat,” accompanied by fire emojis. Fans also conveyed their happiness. One person said, “Apne Hi Birthday Par Humein Gift De Diya!!! (Gave us a gift on your own birthday!!!)” and another wrote, “Man is on a mission to not stop giving bangers.”

A user stated, “Rajkumaar rao in action,” while another called him “Unstoppable RKR.” Many others showcased their sentiments with red heart and fire emojis, with fans also wishing Rajkummar a happy birthday.

Maalik is directed by Pulkit, who helmed Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bhakshak earlier this year. Backed by Tips Films and Northern Lights Films, it is produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani.

Earlier in August, Pinkvilla was the first to report about Rajkummar Rao’s collaboration with director Pulkit. A source close to the development revealed, “Rajkummar Rao has given a go-ahead to Pulkit’s next film, which will be produced by Jay Shewakramani. The details of the plot have been kept under wraps for now; however, the makers are set to take the film on floors in 2024 with a marathon schedule. Rajkummar is excited about this collaboration, and this would be a break for him from the comic space.”

We also disclosed that former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has been roped in as the female lead. The source mentioned, “The makers were on the lookout for fresh casting, and the pairing of Rajkummar and Manushi spells something new. The duo will share an interesting dynamic in the film.” The movie will be shot in India and will release in theaters in 2025.

Later, Pinkvilla provided details about Rajkummar’s character in the film. A source stated, “It’s an out-and-out commercial entertainer featuring Rajkummar Rao as a gangster. The makers plan to shoot the film extensively in Uttar Pradesh, followed by some chunk in Mumbai, as the entire story and character are rooted in UP. Rajkummar is excited to explore this character and will be doing some readings and workshops with the team.”

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is currently basking in the success of his horror comedy Stree 2. His next release will be Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

