Farhan Akhtar Birthday: A peek into celebrations with Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Honey Irani, Zoya; PIC

Farhan Akhtar is one of the most talented artists in Bollywood. He is a writer, director, actor, producer, songwriter, and playback singer. Today, the Dil Chahta Hai helmer turns a year older and he celebrated the special occasion. He was accompanied by his family members during his birthday celebration including Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Zoya Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, etc.

Farhan Akhtar's birthday celebration

Today, on January 9th, Farhan Akhtar turns a year older. Shabana Azmi took to her Instagram to share a picture from his birthday celebration. The picture features the birthday boy, his father Javed Akhtar, his mother Honey Irani, Shabana, his sister Zoya Akhtar, and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar among other family members. Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, who is an actor and VJ, was also a part of the celebration. In front of them, there are multiple beautifully decorated cakes (including one in the shape of 50) with candles on them.

Shabana captioned it, "Salgirah mubarak betu #FarhanAkhtar. (congratulations on the anniversary). Jeete raho khush raho bahut saara pyar (Stay blessed, stay happy, sending you loads of love) (two red heart emojis)."

Several people took to the comment section of the post to extend their wishes. This includes actress Ila Arun who wrote: "Happy birthday Farhaan." A fan penned, "Maaaany Mannny Happy Returns Of The Day." One person said, "Happiest birthday Farhaan! You know you are the best!"

Javed Akhtar was earlier married to scriptwriter Honey Irani with whom he had two children: Zoya and Farhan. Both of them are filmmakers in Bollywood. In 1978, Javed and Honey parted ways and he later went on to marry Shabana Azmi.

More info on Farhan Akhtar

Farhan started his career by directing Shankar Mahadevan's music video Breathless with his sister Zoya. In 2001, he wrote and directed Dil Chahta Hai starring Aamir Khan, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Akshaye Khanna, and Saif Ali Khan. The film met with universal acclaim and is credited for bringing a shift in the Hindi cinema towards the multiplex era.

He then went on to direct the war drama Lakshya with Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta which turned out to be a success. In 2006, Farhan remade Amitabh Bachchan's classic 1978 film Don with Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra. Its success was followed by its sequel Don 2 in 2011 which also turned out to be a commercial hit.

Apart from being a filmmaker, Farhan is also an actor. He made his acting debut in 2008 with Rock On and has appeared in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, Wazir, and Toofaan among others.

Future projects of Farhan Akhtar

Farhan was set to return to the director's chair with the much-awaited road movie Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt. However, the film has been delayed multiple times since its announcement in 2021. Last year, he announced that he would be making the third installment in the Don franchise, Don 3, with Ranveer Singh. A teaser video of the film featuring Ranveer as the titular character was released last year and was well received. The film is expected to release sometime in 2024.

Farhan is also a singer and has provided his vocals for many songs in various films. In 2019, he released his album Echoes.

