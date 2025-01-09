Farhan Akhtar Birthday: Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh and more celebs extend heartfelt wishes to actor-filmmaker

Farhan Akhtar, the multifaceted Indian actor, filmmaker, and singer, is celebrating his 51st birthday today, January 9, 2025. Born in Mumbai in 1974, Akhtar has made significant contributions to the Hindi film industry, both in front and behind the camera. He gained critical acclaim with his directorial debut, Dil Chahta Hai, and has since directed and acted in numerous successful films, including Lakshya, Don, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram Stories to share heartfelt birthday wishes for Farhan Akhtar.

Rakul wrote, "May your birthday be the start of a year full of amazing experiences and unexpected joy. Cheers to new beginnings."

Adding to that, Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy birthday, Farhan! Keep shining and keep making a difference." Karisma Kapoor also wished him, writing, "Happy birthday, Farhan."

Kajol extended warm wishes, writing, "Here's to another year of being fabulous and funny." Kriti Kharbanda penned, "To good health and happiness, today and every day."

Ritesh Sidhwani also took to Instagram and shared an unseen picture with the birthday boy, penned, "#happywalabirthday to my bro. Love you @faroutakhtar happiness and love always."

Farhan Akhtar, a versatile figure in the Indian film industry, has several projects lined up for 2025. He will star in the military action film 120 Bahadur, scheduled for release on November 21, 2025.

The film is a tribute to Param Vir Chakra recipient Major Shaitan Singh and the soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, set against the backdrop of the 1962 India-China war.

In addition to his acting endeavors, Akhtar is involved in multiple directorial projects. He will be directing Jee Le Zaraa, a road trip film featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, which is currently in development. He is also working on Don 3, the third installment in the popular action franchise, with production underway.

