Anurag Kashyap’s heartfelt birthday wish for ‘now married’ daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is proof that he misses her
Taking to Instagram, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap shared a series of pictures of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap to wish her on her birthday. Check it out here!
Anurag Kashyap's now-married daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, is celebrating her birthday on January 9, 2025. The filmmaker took to social media to share some adorable throwback pictures with her, clearly expressing how much he misses her after her wedding while sending heartfelt birthday wishes.
The photos shared by Anurag Kashyap include some of Aaliyah Kashyap’s childhood pictures, with the duo seen posing together, smiling happily. In one of the pictures, the Gangs of Wasseypur director is seen holding Aaliyah in his arms, with her hands wrapped around his neck.
See the post here:
Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, married Shane Gregoire in a beautiful wedding in Mumbai on December 11, 2024. Surrounded by close family and friends, the couple radiated joy as they exchanged their vows.
Aaliyah, a well-known content creator on social media, frequently partners with brands on her YouTube channel. She met Shane through a dating app, and after a long period of dating, the couple got engaged in 2023.
In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag Kashyap discussed his plans for 2025, which center around self-care and personal growth. The filmmaker shared that he intends to take a break from directing, focusing on relaxation, rejuvenation, and enjoying films.
Looking back on the past year, Kashyap noted that it had been busy with filmmaking, acting, and the milestone of his daughter’s wedding. He expressed relief now that the wedding is over and mentioned feeling calmer, ready to nurture his soul.
Additionally, Kashyap revealed his intention to leave Mumbai and move to the South in 2025. He voiced his dissatisfaction with the Hindi film industry, criticizing its focus on profits, remakes, and star culture. Kashyap explained that these aspects hinder creativity and innovation and shared his frustrations about working with entitled actors.
