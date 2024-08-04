Hrithik Roshan drops special appreciation post for cousin Pashmina Roshan; pens 'Your potential is sky high'

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan made a striking acting debut with Ishq Vishq Rebound. She has received love for her performance on social media. Now, a while ago, Hrithik shared a picture with Pashmina and penned an appreciation post to express how proud he is of her.

On August 4, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram handle and shared two pictures. The first image is the cute snap of Hrithik and his cousin Pashmina Roshan while the second is a solo image of the Ishq Vishq Rebound actress.

Sharing the pictures, the Fighter actor penned, "Knowing the real YOU and watching you on the big screen totally immersed in character has been a revelation and nothing less than a joyous experience for me pash."

He further added, "Believe me, your potential is sky high and you will manifest it all very soon just like you manifested your first ISHQ VISHQ. There is something extremely special about your presence. Once you realize it, you will know how to use it, protect it, nurture it. Keep going Pash! Be unstoppable ! I’m so proud of you. Love you (red heart) Duggu bhaiya."

During a recent interview with Mid Day, Pashmina Roshan, daughter of composer Rajesh Roshan and cousin to Hrithik Roshan, reacted to the weight of expectations on her during the promotions of Ishq Vishk Rebound.

Speaking about her cousin, Pashmina said that to come close to Hrithik's debut is difficult. She added that she sometimes hears her father’s songs and wonders if she can ever match up to his art. "I don’t see it as pressure as much as a dream to work towards,” said Pashmina.

Sharing her thoughts on carrying forward a legacy, Pashmina shared, “Hrithik stands for his own values while carrying forward the family legacy. I hope I’m able to do the same. I want to create work that I am proud of. I am nervous. It’s nervousness filled with happiness though.”

Meanwhile, presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani and was released on June 21, 2024.

