Jacqueliene Fernandez claims she was ‘unaware’ gifts received from conman Sukesh Chandrashekar were linked to Rs 200 crore money laundering

In the ongoing Rs 200 crore money laundering case involving jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, Bollywood actor Jacqueliene Fernandez's legal team has asserted in the Delhi High Court that she was unaware of the illicit origins of the gifts she received, which are allegedly linked to the case.

According to ANI, The Delhi High Court recently heard arguments from Jacqueliene Fernandez's counsel, who is challenging the charge sheet filed against her.

Her lawyers claimed that she was not involved in any money laundering activities and did not know that the gifts she received were connected to the alleged proceeds of crime.

During the hearing, Justice Anish Dayal raised a question, asking whether an adult has a responsibility to know the source of the gifts they receive. The case has been scheduled for further hearings on November 26.

Senior advocate Siddharth Agrawal, representing Fernandez, argued that she was unaware that the gifts, allegedly from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, were purchased using money extorted from Aditi Singh. Agrawal emphasized that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had not suggested that Fernandez knowingly received the proceeds of crime.

He further stated that while there might have been an omission on her part, it was not a criminal omission and therefore, not actionable under law.

The ED claims that Fernandez failed to verify a newspaper article in February 2019 regarding Sukesh Chandrashekar's activities, but her defense maintains that the article is not admissible evidence.

Advertisement

Fernandez's legal team also stated that she was misled by co-accused Pinky Irani, who convinced her that Sukesh had strong political connections and was a political fixer.

According to her lawyers, she stopped communicating with Sukesh after learning of the article and was unaware that the gifts she received were connected to the crime. They assert that she had no involvement in money laundering.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar has been consistently sending letters to Jacqueliene Fernandez from jail, expressing his affection for her. Recently, he revealed plans to invest an astounding $135 million in Hollywood projects for his "lady love." He attributed the idea to advice he received from his "big brother," Donald Trump.

ALSO READ: Yami Gautam reveals hubby Aditya Dhar has turned into burp expert after son Vedavid’s arrival; calls him ‘hands-on father’: ‘The baby feels happiness’