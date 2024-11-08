7 movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that will tug at your heartstrings

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is one of the most popular Bollywood romantic films in recent times. It showcases how Ranbir Kapoor’s character Ayan’s love remains unrequited. The film was an emotional rollercoaster that didn’t have a happy ending. Here are some of the Bollywood movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that will tug at your heartstrings.

7 movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that will make you emotional:



1. Laila Majnu

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Triptii Dimri

Director: Sajid Ali

Writer: Sajid Ali, Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: ZEE5

Like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Laila Majnu is a love story with a sad ending. It follows the journey of Qais and Laila, who belong to Kashmir. They love each other, but their families are in conflict. Soon, they go their separate ways but cross paths once again a few years later. They decide to give their story another chance, but it ends tragically. Laila Majnu received a lot of love during its re-release in 2024.

2. Meri Pyaari Bindu

Running Time: 1 hour 56 mins

IMDb Rating: 6/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Parineeti Chopra

Director: Akshay Roy

Writer: Soumik Sen, Suprotim Sengupta

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Meri Pyaari Bindu is one of the Hindi movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which showcases a complicated relationship between the lead characters. The film revolves around Abhimanyu, a writer who is in love with his childhood friend Bindu, an aspiring singer. Bindu’s career failures manage to affect their relationship. In the end, she gets married to someone else.

3. Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

IMDb Rating: 6.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Supriya Pathak

Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Writer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Siddharth-Garima

Year of release: 2013

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema

When on the lookout for movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil where love remains incomplete, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela is a good choice. The film is about star-crossed lovers, Ram and Leela, whose families have hated each other for a very long time. It marks the first collaboration between real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Their chemistry, especially in the bittersweet climax, makes the film worth a watch.

4. Lootera

Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Sonakshi Sinha, Barun Chanda, Vikrant Massey

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Writer: Bhavani Iyer, Anurag Kashyap

Year of release: 2013

Where to watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video/Disney+ Hotstar/JioCinema

Next on our list of Bollywood movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil is Lootera. Varun, a con man pretending to be an archaeologist, breaks Pakhi’s heart and leaves her on their marriage day. He comes back into Pakhi’s life when she doesn’t have much time left. However, they were not meant to stay together in this lifetime.

5. Rockstar

Running Time: 2 hours 37 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Musical/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, Aditi Rao Hydari, Kumud Mishra, Shammi Kapoor

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2011

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: JioCinema/ZEE5

Similar to Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Rockstar stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, playing the role of a musician. In the film, Janardhan wants to get his heart broken so as to become a successful musician. He achieves his goal but ends up losing the love of his life in the process. Rockstar is immensely loved by viewers, and its craze was evident even during its theatrical re-release in 2024.

6. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Running Time: 3 hours 6 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan

Director: Nikkhil Advani

Writer: Karan Johar, Niranjan Iyengar

Year of release: 2003

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Kal Ho Naa Ho, a movie like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, has one of the most heartbreaking climaxes in Bollywood. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan’s Aman brings a lot of happiness into Naina’s life, who gradually falls in love with him. Meanwhile, Naina’s best friend Rohit also harbors feelings for her. Aman makes a sacrifice for them, as he knows that he doesn’t have a lot of time left in the world.

7. Dil Se

Running Time: 2 hours 45 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

Director: Mani Ratnam

Writer: Mani Ratnam, Tigmanshu Dhulia

Year of release: 1998

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Another film that doesn’t have a happily ever after is Dil Se. This is an intense story that follows Amar and a mysterious woman that he meets. Amar starts to develop feelings for her, but she is hiding a huge secret, and he gets entangled in the mess with her.

More about Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

The cast of the 2016 film includes Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan. Directed by Karan Johar, ADHM can be streamed on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Are there any other sad romantic movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that you like watching? Let us know in the comments below.

