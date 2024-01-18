Fighter: 1-week countdown of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film begins; former dons suave look in new poster

The highly anticipated film Fighter is just a week away from its theatrical release. The aerial action drama, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, has sustained the audience's excitement with the unveiling of its trailer and songs from the soundtrack. Now, Hrithik has officially initiated the countdown for the movie by unveiling a new poster, showcasing him in a dapper aviator look.

Hrithik Roshan begins one-week countdown to release of Fighter with new poster

On Thursday, January 18, Hrithik Roshan took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and unveiled a new poster from his upcoming movie, Fighter. In the image, he embodied the character of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty.

Hrithik looked exceptionally dashing in his air force uniform, confidently standing out of the canopy of his aircraft. He sported sunglasses, adding to the charm of his facial expression.

In his tweet, Hrithik initiated the one-week countdown to the release, stating, “1 WEEK TO GO. Watch #FighterOn25thJan only on the big screen. Experience it in IMAX 3D. @IMAX #ImaxIndia. #Fighter Forever.”

More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

The film, centered around the lives of Squadron pilots, is inspired by the events in Pulwama during a tragic attack on the Indian forces, as hinted in the trailer. In their first collaboration, Hrithik Roshan shares the screen with Deepika Padukone, portraying Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, also known as Minni. The songs released, including Sher Khul Gaye, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, and Heer Aasmani, offer glimpses of their on-screen chemistry.

The trailer also hinted at numerous high-octane sequences, including intense hand-to-hand combat fights and exhilarating flying action, promising an adrenaline-pumping experience for the viewers.The ensemble cast includes Anil Kapoor as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, and Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame and produced by Marflix Pictures in association with Viacom18 Studios, Fighter is poised to instill a strong sense of patriotism in viewers as it hits the big screens on January 25, 2024.

