Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal; says Bobby Deol ‘changed the dynamics’

It’s been a while since Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal was released theatrically. But even today, there is buzz around the action-drama film. Amid the mixed reviews that the film was showered with, Fighter actor Akshay Oberoi said that he loved the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial. He also lauded Bobby Deol’s role in the movie. Read on!

Akshay Oberoi says he loved Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

Amid the positive response that his film Fighter is receiving, actor Akshay Oberoi spoke about his likeness to the action flick Animal. While in an exclusive chat with India Today, he said, “I loved Animal. I think people have their opinions about it. But for me, a character is a character. I loved the film.”

Further on, he expressed his admiration towards Bobby Deol and Ranbir Kapoor. To him, the music was outstanding. “Some of those action set pieces were larger-than-life. People have loved Scarface, I don't understand. I mean this is like on that level for me. I am sure I can understand people's issues with it,” he opined.

Talking about his ongoing movie, Akshay said that people say the same thing about Fighter and jingoism in it. “I mean a moment is a moment and that's subjective. It's up to the person to decide what they feel about it. Also, look at the box-office numbers, it's earth-shattering. So, I just love that movie,” he opined.

Talking about his bond with Lord Bobby and the advice he gave Akshay white shooting for Love Hostel, the actor said that he is a very dear friend in the industry. “We worked on Love Hostel which I had a small role in and we just had an immediate bond. So, we bumped into each other many times and it brings me such happiness to look at where he is today. His role in Animal is outstanding,” he stated.

The Piku actor recalled that once Bobby Deol told him ‘Just put your head down and keep working'. “Look at him today. He is right now the only person people are talking about and rightly so. He has changed the dynamics for everyone,” Akshay concluded.

