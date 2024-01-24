Fighter Screening: Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor ooze glam as they pose together; see PICS

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in the lead, is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The teaser, posters, and songs have already created a buzz on social media and have doubled up the excitement among fans. Movie lovers cannot wait to watch the on-screen chemistry of Deepika and Hrithik. Ahead of the film's release, a special screening was organized in Delhi today, January 24 and the lead actors posed together for the cameras.

Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor arrive at Fighter screening event

On January 24, the makers of Fighter organized a special screening of the film ahead of its release. The lead actors Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan posed together.

For the special day, the trio wore all-black outfits. Deepika chose an oversized suit that radiated black richness. Hrithik donned a black t-shirt, blazer, and pants while the senior actor looked handsome in a t-shirt and jacket paired with black jeans.

Have a look:

Deepika Padukone calls Fighter 'special'

In a recent group interview, Deepika Padukone opened up about the film and added, “What makes Fighter more special is that this is our tribute and our thank you to every single fighter out there who puts their life at risk every single day so that we are safe."

Advertisement

Spilling more beans on Fighter, Siddharth Anand said, "We are hoping…not for the numbers but hoping pyaar mile, recognition mile. Humne desh ki picture banayi hai. Desi picture banayi hai. Bahut rooted picture hai ye. Yet bahut stylized hai but actually bahut desi picture hai hai; Hindi picture hai ye. (We have made a desi, rooted film. It's highly stylized but fundamentally, it's a typical Hindi film)."

More about Fighter

Apart from Deepika, Hrithik and Anil Kapoor, the cast of the film also includes Karan Singh Grover. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky and Karan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj. Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz will be seen in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand directed Fighter is set to release on January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fighter: Siddharth Anand RESPONDS to runtime rumors of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer; see post