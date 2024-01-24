Fighter: Siddharth Anand expresses desire to receive 'love' for upcoming aerial action film; dubs it 'desh ki picture'

Siddharth Anand's much-anticipated film, Fighter, has ignited significant excitement among audiences. The trailer's release catapulted the buzz surrounding the movie to new heights, with viewers expressing admiration for every facet of the film. The director previously delivered a blockbuster with Pathaan at the beginning of 2023, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. The film achieved unprecedented success at the box office.

Reflecting on the unexpected success of the film, the director recently shared his gratitude for the love the audience showered on the film. Additionally, he discussed his expectations for Fighter.

Siddharth Anand talks about what he expects from the film Fighter

As the release of Fighter approaches, the film's team, including Siddharth Anand , Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan , and Anil Kapoor, gathered for an engaging group chat. Siddharth received accolades for the impactful trailer, leading to a discussion about his expectations for the upcoming aerial extravaganza.

He shares, “We are hoping…not for the numbers but hoping pyaar mile, recognition mile. Humne desh ki picture banayi hai. Desi picture banayi hai. Bahut rooted picture hai ye. Yet bahut stylized hai but actually bahut desi picture hai hai; Hindi picture hai ye. (We have made a desi, rooted film. It's highly stylized but fundamentally, it's a typical Hindi film). It speaks to the lowest common denominator. Everybody from the families to the youth to the masses to the elites, there is something for everybody in this film. We are just hoping for love, numbers will follow.”

Deepika contributes to the discussion, stating that making films solely with an eye on box office success or approaching the process backward diminishes the authentic essence of storytelling, and this compromise becomes apparent eventually.

Reflecting on their prior work, the actress emphasizes that their primary focus has never been fixated on the box office; rather, it consistently revolves around crafting compelling stories that resonate with the audience and leave a lasting positive impact. She underscores the significance of enjoying the process, highlighting that the journey is as vital as the ultimate outcome.

Siddharth Anand mentions that the box office figures for Pathaan were beyond imagination

The filmmaker also discussed his previous directorial venture, Pathaan , which garnered over 1000 crores in gross box office earnings, setting the tone for the entire year.

Siddharth acknowledged the excellent timing with Pathaan and expressed the universal sentiment among filmmakers that success in the film industry is often a combination of luck, love, and significant effort. While every filmmaker aspires for their film to perform well, achieving specific success and figures is something that cannot be meticulously planned. Siddharth also shared the surprising nature of the success of Pathaan, noting that no one in the team anticipated the extraordinary numbers.

Although their aim was to receive love from the audience and make a soft entry of Hindi films into the hearts of the audience, the overwhelming response from the audience surpassed their expectations. He also conveyed gratitude to the viewers for showering immense love on the film.

About Fighter

The highly awaited film Fighter boasts a stellar ensemble cast led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone , with notable support from Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. The film introduces Rishabh Sawhney as the formidable antagonist.

Complementing these outstanding performances, Akshay Oberoi , Sanjeeda Sheikh, Ashutosh Rana, and Talat Aziz play crucial roles in the movie. The action-packed film is set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters on January 25, 2024.

