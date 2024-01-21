Fighter Advance Booking: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone film sells 25,000 tickets in National Chains

After Bang Bang and War, Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand are all set for a reunion on the aerial action thriller, Fighter. The film is all set for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024 and will see the first time pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. The advance bookings of Fighter opened on Saturday morning and the film has fetched good response in the pre-sales. As of Sunday, at 11 am, Fighter sold 24,000 tickets in the top three national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis.

Fighter Advance Booking starts on a good note

By 12 noon on Sunday, the Hrithik Roshan film would have topped the 25,000 in the three chains, setting itself up for a good momentum on Sunday. The advance booking of Fighter has started on a good note and the target for this actioner will be to build on from here-on and put up a healthy number in the advance booking leading to the opening day. Topping the 3 Lakh mark in the three national chains should be the target for Fighter by Wednesday night, though 2.50 lakh seems like the ideal number that the film will reach.

These would be good results and it's going to be about the content to deliver from there on as audience word of mouth will translate into a bigger walk-in audience. It’s a non-holiday release, however, the evening and night shows will benefit due to the Republic Day Holiday on Friday, and the benefit would be even better if the reports from morning shows come on the positive side. Fighter should be aiming at a start in the 30s and show big jump on Friday (Republic Day) to enter the conventional weekend of Saturday and Sunday to put up a strong four-day total.

Advertisement

Fighter will aim to benefit from the clear run at box office

It's a non-franchise action film, in the aerial space and hence the masses will take time to warm up to the content, but should enter the halls in full power from Friday to Sunday window subject to the audience reports. It’s the combination of Hrithik Roshan and action, as also his pairing with Deepika and the director which has created all the noise around the film at the moment, and now our eyes are on the content. Fighter has a clear window of more than a month to explode at the box office and given the change in post-pandemic business pattern, a film that sticks around, sticks for a long period. Things look good for Fighter, and it’s all about keeping the momentum intact till the D-Day.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for non-stop update on advance bookings of Fighter.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Ram Charan, Shankar, and Dil Raju eye Gandhi Jayanti or Dussehra for Game Changer