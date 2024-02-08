'Great and befitting tribute to our Air Warriors,' says General Bakshi on Siddharth Anand’s Fighter; Hrithik Roshan reacts

The Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer ‘Fighter’ is an ode to the Air Force pilots who protect India's skies. Recently, the decorated combat veteran, retired Major General GD Bakshi took to X (formerly Twitter) to appreciate the Siddharth Anand directorial. While Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor deliver flawless performances as the film's leads, Karan Singh Grover, Akshaye Oberoi, and Mahesh Shetty deliver memorable performances in pivotal roles. What caught the combat veteran’s eye is the thrilling action and air combat in Fighter.

General Bakshi praises Fighter

All praises for the Hrithik Roshan starrer, General Bakshi tweeted, “Just saw the Movie Fighter. A Great and befitting tribute to our Air Warriors. Thrilling action and aerobatics by the Sukhois. Don't miss the air combat. Hrithik Roshan made a great fighter pilot. Gave Tom Cruise a run for his money. MUST SEE! @iHrithik.” Hrithik Roshan, thanking General Bakshi for his generous words and dedicated service, replied to the tweet saying, “It's an honour to receive this feedback from you Sir. Thank you so much.”

Fighter received a standing ovation by Indian Air Force

Having received a standing ovation from the Indian Air Force in a special screening prior to Fighter’s release, several members of the Indian armed forces have taken to social media to praise the film. Not just this, fans and cinephiles are also talking about how the film will go on to inspire the youth to join the brave hearts of the various factions of the Indian Army.

Fan reaction to Fighter

One user tweeted, “#Fighter is an amazing movie. I’m sure it’ll encourage young audiences to join the Indian Air Force. It can make people fall in love with flying. Hrithik Roshan’s best till date” while another fan mentioned how Fighter is a cult classic for years to come, adding that it “Will inspire youth to join the Indian Air Force.” Hrithik Roshan as 'Patty' and Deepika Padukone as 'Mini' coupled with the spectacular portrayal of the larger-than-life Indian Air Force has the youth piqued.

Another user tweeted, “ After watching movie I want join Indian Air Force #Fighter.” Another fan’s post read, “I watched #Fighter today. It was such a great movie and the action set pieces were top notch. This is a tribute to the Indian Air Force," adding how Fighter would inspire generations to join the Indian Air Force.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter is produced by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures and is currently running in theatres. Apart from performing well at the box office domestically, the film has also gone on to surpass Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand's previous blockbusters internationally, including Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019).

