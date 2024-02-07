Fighter Box Office 2 Weeks: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone film tops Rs 175 crores nett in India in 14 days

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and others and directed by Siddharth Anand recorded almost identical collections as 2nd Tuesday on 2nd Wednesday, as it collected around Rs 2.60-2.80 crores nett. This takes the aerial actioner spearheaded by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's total to Rs 175 crores. The extended week 2 total of Fighter should be around Rs 178 crores, setting it up well for the weeks to follow.

Fighter Has Netted Rs 175 Crores In Its First 2 Weeks At The Indian Box Office

Fighter is holding well at low levels. The acceptance for the film is there, although at a low level. A film of this scale and appeal needed to put up better collections, especially given the fact that has now run for 2 weeks in the country with no new competition. The expectations for Indian films in general are on the rise due to a phenomenal 2023 and thus even a probable Rs 200 crore nett feels underwhelming although it was like a goldmine in the 2020-2022 period.

Fighter Looks To Be The Highest Grossing Indian Film Of 2024 Till April Or May 2024

Fighter gets its first significant rival in the form of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya which looks to be the box office leader for the week, ahead of Laal Salaam and Tillu Square. Still, if the aerial actioner happens to nett around Rs 2 crores on Friday, it can hope to score a double digit third weekend. It is the highest grossing Indian film of 2024 so far and it will most likely keep the top rank till the release of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in April or Kalki 2898 AD in May.

The Day Wise Nett Box Office Collections Of Fighter In India Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections 1 Rs 23 crores 2 Rs 38.50 crores 3 Rs 26 crores 4 Rs 27 crores 5 Rs 7.25 crores 6 Rs 6.50 crores 7 Rs 6.15 crores 8 Rs 5.50 crores 9 Rs 5.50 crores 10 Rs 10 crores 11 Rs 11.75 crores 12 Rs 3 crores 13 Rs 2.75 crores 14 Rs 2.70 crores Total Rs 175.60 crores nett in 14 days

Watch the Fighter Trailer

About Fighter

Shamsher Pathania (Hrithik Roshan), Minni (Deepika Padukone) and Rocky (Anil Kapoor) are part of Air Dragons, that includes the best pilots of the Indian Air Force. Following the Pulwama attack on India, the Indian Air Force conducts an air strike on Balakot. In a series of events following the Balakot airstrike, two of India's cadets get captured by Pakistan. Watch the movie to know whether Shamsher and his team are able to rescue the captured cadets or not.

Fighter In Theatres

Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone led aerial actioner, Fighter, is now playing at a theatre near you. You can book your tickets for the Siddharth Anand directorial through digital platforms or from the ticket counters.

