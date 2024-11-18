Happy Birthday Badshah: When Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fed biryani to the rapper after their patch-up

Rapper Badshah rings in his 39th birthday today, i.e. November 18, 2024. The birthday boy who derived his name from Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Baadshah had once shared an interesting anecdote when King Khan and Salman Khan fed him biryani after their patch-up.

While speaking with Raj Shamani on his podcast last year, Badshah reflected on meeting with Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan at the backstage of an award show. The meeting was special as both the superstars had wiped the slate clean after their reported tiff at Katrina Kaif’s birthday bash in 2008.

Upon his meeting, the birthday boy mentioned that it was the time when both the Khans had their patch-up. He remembered his manager telling him that Shah Rukh Khan had called him. When he went to meet him, the Let’s Nacho singer found the Sikandar actor also there.

"They were talking to each other, I was standing there looking at them. Later, food was served, and they fed me biryani. They were sharing anecdotes with each other, and I was listening to them. Then I had to leave," he had said.

Notably, in an interview with The Lallantop earlier, Badshah had spoken highly of SRK as he remembered being invited to Mannat for a song in Zero. Talking about his experience with King Khan, the rapper mentioned that the superstar is a free thinker. He lauded his humility and stated that he was self-aware.

According to him, King Khan is particular about everything, where his no means a no and yes means a yes. Badshah had revealed that he was open about knowing and not knowing things. "He is willing to learn what he doesn’t know and shares what he knows. There is no limitation to his thinking. He likes nights compared to daytime. That’s all I know about him.”

Born as Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, Badshah is known for his super hit tracks in several Bollywood films including Kar Gayi Chull from Kapoor and Sons, Garmi from Street Dancer 3D, Naina from Crew, Proper Patola from Namaste England among others.

His last track was for Gore Gore Mukhde Pe which was featured in Ishq Vishk Rebound.

