Sunny Deol’s heartwarming birthday wish for son Karan Deol is proof there is no greater love than that of father's: WATCH

Sunny Deol is a loving father and there are no two ways about it. He is a proud father to two kids-Karan Deol and Rajveer Deol. On the special occasion of Karan’s birthday, the loving dad posted an endearing post wishing his son that spoke volumes about his selfless love.

Today, on November 27, Sunny Deol took to his Instagram handle and posted an endearing video with his son, Karan Deol. The video encapsulated several heartwarming and joyous moments of the father duo from their vacations and other happy times.

The video begins with the Gadar 2 actor sitting on a rooftop as they enjoy clouds amidst snowy mountains. "Hi, we’re father and son over here, we’re on the top of the roof trying to collect these clouds over here," Deol was heard saying. The following pictures captured the priceless bond of the father-son duo, and some of them also featured his younger son, Rajveer Deol, and legendary actor Dharmendra.

In one of the videos, Sunny was seen encouraging his son by telling him, "This is what it is. Nothing to worry. Just do it. Okay, love you" and planted a sweet kiss on Karan’s head. The post concluded with a video as Karan seemingly completed the task after being encouraged in the mountains and the Border 2 actor hyped him saying, "That was good… Wow, Rocky."

"Happy Birthday My Rocky! You are my pride and my heart," the post was captioned, followed by a red heart and two hug emojis. Reacting to the post, several fans also flooded the comments section extending their heart-warming wishes to Karan.

For the unversed, Karan Deol made his acting debut in 2019 with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas alongside Sahher Bambba; directed by his father, Sunny Deol. Though the official announcement has yet not been made, he is next reported to star in Apne 2 which will star his father, grandfather Dharmendra, and uncle, Bobby Deol.

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol after making a massive comeback with Gadar 2 has an exciting line-up of projects. Going further, he announced his next action film, Jaat earlier this year on his birthday in October. He also has Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947 alongside Preity Zinta and war-drama Border 2 in the pipeline.

