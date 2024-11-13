Happy Birthday Juhi Chawla: When actress confessed she was ‘so happy’ to hear Aamir Khan would play Shah Rukh Khan’s role in Darr

Juhi Chawla is celebrating her 57th birthday today, i.e. on November 13, 2024. On this special occasion, let’s revisit an interesting anecdote when the actress admitted to being "happy" about Aamir Khan’s casting in her iconic film, Darr for the anti-hero, which was eventually done by Shah Rukh Khan.

During an earlier conversation, Juhi Chawla revealed that legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra initially approached Aamir Khan for the anti-hero role. The birthday girl was quite elated with the development, considering she had shared screen space with Mr Perfectionist in the past.

“When I heard that Yash ji was going to cast Aamir Khan for the role that Shah Rukh did, I was so happy, because you know I’ve worked with Aamir in our initial films and with him I’m so comfortable. Then I heard that Aamir is not doing it, then I think it went to Ajay Devgn and some other young heroes but they wouldn’t do it, then finally it was Shah Rukh. But I can't tell you how special it was!,” she was quoted as saying in Hindustan Times.

She further added that she was a "wide-eyed young girl" at that time who was just experiencing life and going through the whole experience. According to the actress, she wasn’t aware of where she was headed but noted the experience of big highs and being overwhelmed with it.

The former Miss India admitted finding her little joy with Shah Rukh Khan as she had done Rajun Ban Gaya Gentleman with him by then, so a comfort level had developed. "It was a great big adventure," stated Juhi.

Years later, it won’t be wrong to say that Juhi and SRK are going strong in terms of their professional collaborations and personal bond of friendship. The two co-own an IPL cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

In addition to this, the duo has also shared screen space in remarkable rom-coms of the '90s like Yes Boss, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Duplicate, and more. Meanwhile, Juhi and Aamir have shared screen space in movies like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Ishq, and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke among others.

Juhi Chawla was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s web series, Hush Hush, released in 2022.

