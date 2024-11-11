THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan gave epic response to his son Aryan Khan developing crush on Mallika Sherawat; ‘Can I also play…’

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys massive fandom because of his captivating and charismatic on-screen charm. He is also known for being very spontaneous and having witty responses. One such response was during an earlier conversation when he had reacted to the idea of his son, Aryan Khan, developing a crush on Mallika Sherawat in a hypothetical situation.

In 2007, Shah Rukh Khan appeared on Karan Johar’s beloved chat show, Koffee With Karan, accompanied by Kajol and Rani Mukerji. During the popular rapid-fire round, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director posed a hypothetical situation to SRK, seeking his advice for his son, Aryan Khan, if he develops a crush on Mallika Sherawat.

Being his humorous self, King Khan back then noted that his son was very young before dropping his tongue-in-cheek remark. He said, “If he developed a crush on Mallika Sherawat, he will be playing with her, so I’ll say ‘Can I also play with her sometime?'”

His response left Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar, and Kajol in hysterical laughter. SRK labeled both the actresses ‘dirty minds’ in his response. He further clarified that he likes to play video games.

When asked what made Rani and Kajol, the Hichki actress called his thought sweet, but Kajol bluntly admitted that it was “seriously gross.” The situation looked even more hysterical as the actor answered with a straight face while leaving people around him in a peal of laughter.

In the same conversation, Kajol was also asked about her reaction to a hypothetical situation where, ten years later, Aryan eloped with her daughter, Nysa. To this, the actress kept it light and fun, indirectly approving of their relationship as she said, "I would say… Dilwale Dulhe Le Jaayenge", and shook hands with SRK, who was sitting next to her.

On the work front, Aryan Khan is soon going to step into Bollywood, making his directorial debut with the web show Stardom. The show, headlined by Kill fame Lakshya, will also feature Mona Singh in important roles. In addition to this, the show will reportedly have cameo appearances of Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol, and Badshah, among others.

