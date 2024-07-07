Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: Salman Khan wishes his ‘man’; Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon shower love

On July 6, the dashing actor of B-town, Ranveer Singh, turned a year older. To make him feel special on his big day, many friends of the celebrity took to social media to wish him well.

Among them were Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kriti Sanon, who sent hugs and love his way. Check it out!

Salman Khan and others wish Ranveer Singh on his birthday

As Ranveer Singh celebrated his birthday on July 6, Salman Khan took to his Instagram stories and dropped a picture of the Gunday actor. Wishing him well, the Tiger 3 star wrote, “Happy Birthday man @ranveersingh.” On Anant and Radhika’s sangeet ceremony on July 5, Khan and Singh set the stage on fire with their dance moves.

Next up was Merry Christmas actress Katrina Kaif, who took the opportunity to express that the birthday boy is a lovely soul. Sharing a goofy image of the Bajirao Mastani actor, she penned, “Happiest birthday to the loveliest soul. Keep spreading the joy.”

A while ago, National Film Award-winning actress Kriti Sanon also took to social media to wish Singh on his big day. She dropped a stunning image of herself, dressed like a maharani, standing next to Ranveer, who looked like royalty himself. In her post, she penned, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh. May this year be as vibrant and full of energy as you are.”

Sidharth Malhotra was also among the celebrities who showered birthday love on the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor. In his post for Singh, Sid expressed, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh. Wishing you an incredible year ahead. Big love and hug.”

Ranveer Singh’s work front

Ranveer Singh is often known for his vibrant and happy-go-lucky personality. The actor often lights up the room he steps into. With his debut movie, Band Baaja Baaraat, Singh proved his mettle as a star and established that he is here to rule the Indian film industry.

In the past decades, he has been part of several hit movies like Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gunday, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy, and more. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff.

