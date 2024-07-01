Kriti Sanon's crisp white jacket and asymmetric skirt ensemble is a flawless choice for formal meetings

Kriti Sanon has a lot on her plate but she always looks great, whether she is attending formal events or just going out in the city. No matter the event, people can’t help but notice Kriti’s impeccable, fashionable attire.

Last evening, June 30, Kriti was spotted in and around the city dressed in a casual look. And today, July 1, the actress attended an event in an appearance that was nothing short of spectacular. Let’s break down her latest look which will leave you impressed too.

Kriti Sanon’s latest look in white

The Mimi actress attended an event in a chic white look, an excellent choice for warmer months. Her outfit featured a lavender bodysuit. The soft lavender hue added a touch of freshness and vibrancy and also provided a sleek and fitted base to the overall outfit, highlighting Kriti’s enviable figure.

Layered over the bodysuit, the actress wore a white jacket that featured rolled sleeves, unfastened buttons, collars, and pockets, giving it a relaxed and polished vibe and making it perfect for a casual chic appearance.

The Bhediya actress completed her jacket with a white long skirt featuring an asymmetric hem and waist, complemented by a belt. The asymmetric hem created an eye-catching silhouette while the belt gave a skirt structure and definition. Kriti in this outfit looked confident, bold, and stylish while staying true to herself.

Kriti Sanon’s make-up and accessories

Advertisement

To complete her look, the Raabta actress opted for minimal accessories, letting her outfit take center stage. She opted for golden hoop earrings adding a touch of glam. For footwear, she chose white pointed-toe heels, which perfectly matched the color palette of her ensemble while adding an extra edge and also giving an elongated look.

Her make-up was fresh and radiant, featuring subtle highlights, blushed cheeks, and a soft lip color that complemented her look. Her hair was styled in loose waves, adding to the overall breezy and effortless feel of her ensemble. Her nude eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, and a swipe of kohl on her eyes sealed the glam deal for her.

Kriti Sanon’s white look is a perfect example of how to stay stylish during the hot summer days. The outfit combination is very impressive as the lavender bodysuit was paired with a white jacket and an asymmetric skirt, making the color combination blend harmoniously, accentuating the beauty of the outfit. It also made the outfit visually interesting, making her outfit perfect for different events and occasions

Advertisement

This look can be easily adapted for various occasions, from going out shopping or for coffee to a cocktail party or even a formal event, making it a great source of fashion inspiration.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, to Karisma Kapoor: 6 must-have shirts inspired by Bollywood’s A-listers