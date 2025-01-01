Happy Birthday Vidya Balan: When Akshay Kumar shared he has THIS in common with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star

While the world welcomed 2025 with a bang, actress Vidya Balan also celebrated her birthday on January 1, 2025. On the actress’s big day, we go down memory lane to the time when her Bhool Bhulaiyaa co-star Akshay Kumar stated that they have a lot in common. Read on!

During an event, Akshay Kumar spoke about his successful collaborations with Vidya Balan. The two actors shared the screen in movies like Heyy Babyy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, and Mission Mangal. During the interview, Khiladi Kumar stated that their journey has been good as they have delivered three hits together.

He further stated that they get along very well and have many things in common with each other. The first thing that is common between the actors is laughter. “You say something funny to Vidya and she will just laugh. I like this about her. She doesn’t stop herself,” Times of India quoted Akshay saying.

Birthday girl Vidya Balan, who was present at the event with Kumar was quick to state that she also enjoys working with him. The diva stated that after the 2007 movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, they worked together after a gap of 12 years in Mission Mangal and in that time frame, both their careers have gone in different directions. “So, I was wondering how it will be to work together again,” she divulged.

But when they returned to the sets again, the madness was intact and this is something that she absolutely Adores. She loves that the Khel Khel Mein actor is constantly between the takes, doing something or the other. The Parineeta actress also gets inspired and tries to prank people along with Akshay.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidya Balan was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the horror-comedy film, she was joined by Kartik Aaryan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri. The birthday girl was also featured in Do Aur Do Pyaar in 2024.

As for Akshay Kumar, he was seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, followed by Sarfira, Khel Khel Mein, and Singham Again. Kumar also made a cameo appearance in Stree 2: Sarkate Ka Aatank.

