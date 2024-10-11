Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 EXCLUSIVE: Director Anees Bazmee reveals how Vidya Balan came on board as Manjulika; shares her reaction after hearing script

Ever since the release of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 trailer, excitement has been through the roof! Fans are thrilled to see Vidya Balan return as Manjulika after a 17-year hiatus, and her performance has received widespread acclaim. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, director Anees Bazmee shared the behind-the-scenes details of how he brought Vidya on board for the film and revealed her reaction upon hearing the script.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 director Anees Bazmee shared how Vidya Balan was cast as Manjulika. He expressed his belief that she was the perfect fit for the role, stating, “Mujhe toh hamesha lag ra tha ki yeh Manjulika jo hai agar wo Vidya ji kar le. Kyunki itna unko pyaar mila uss film ke andar. Itna acha unhone kaam kiya. Dosti bhi bahut achi hai hamari." (I always felt that if anyone could portray Manjulika, it had to be Vidya. She received so much love for her performance in the first film and did such a fantastic job. Our friendship is also very strong).

Check out the entire interview below!

Anees continued, “We approached Vidya ji and luckily she loved the script. She said ki ‘meine jo kahaniyan suni hai usmein ek hi kahani hai jo mujhe bahut achi lagti hai’. Jab narration tha toh meine 10 minute ka narration diya tha aur yeh janna chah ra tha ki unhe kya lag raha hai. Meine jab sunaya toh she was very excited and unhone bola ‘bahut maza aayega’.” (She mentioned, ‘Among all the stories I’ve heard, there’s one that I really like.’ During the narration, I gave her a 10-minute overview, eager to know her thoughts. When I finished, she was very excited and said, ‘This is going to be a lot of fun!’).

Advertisement

He added, “10-15 din baad humne phir ek meeting ki aur pura narration diya lekin wo 10 min ke andar mujhe lagta hai ki unhone apna zehan bana liya tha apna dil bana liya tha ki yeh film karni hai. Mujhe bhi itna samajh aa gaya tha ki yeh film yeh karengi. Phir uske baad humne complete narration diya and she came onboard."

(About 10 to 15 days later, we had another meeting and gave a complete narration, but within those first 10 minutes, I felt that she had already made up her mind and that she wanted to do this film. I understood that she would indeed be a part of it. After that, we completed the narration, and she came on board).

Anees concluded by saying, "Isse acha kya ho sakta hai ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 mein yeh 17 saal baad wapas aayi. Bahut khoobsurat kaam kiya hai unhone film ke andar.” (What could be better than having her return to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 after 17 years? She has done a beautiful job in the film).

Advertisement

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani, will make its grand entrance in theaters on November 1, 2024, coinciding with the festive occasion of Diwali. With a captivating story, screenplay, and dialogue crafted by Aakash Kaushik, this highly anticipated sequel is primed to create a lasting impact on audiences during the festive season. Get ready for a thrilling cinematic experience just in time for the celebrations!

ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 EXCLUSIVE: Will Akshay Kumar and Kartik Aaryan have a face-off in future sequels? Director Anees Bazmee REACTS