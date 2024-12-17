Heeramandi 2: Sanjeeda Shaikh says Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial's second season will be ‘bigger and better’; ‘Actors are ready’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s star-studded first season of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar received critical acclaim from both fans and critics alike. The makers also announced that the Netflix show will return for a second season, and since then, expectations have been high. Now, Sanjeeda Shaikh, who portrayed Waheeda in the series, has shared a major update on the second season, stating that 'the actors are ready and it will be bigger and better.'

In a recent conversation with News18, Sanjeeda Shaikh provided an update on the second season of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. She expressed confidence that the upcoming season would be "bigger and better" but added that the timeline for shooting remains uncertain.

According to her, working with Bhansali is unpredictable, so the decision to return to the set is equally uncertain. However, she reassured the actors are ready for it.

Sanjeeda also shared how her life has changed since the release of Heeramandi, particularly highlighting the moment she could proudly say she has been "Bhansalified."

Reflecting on her journey, she mentioned how she used to watch actors speak about being "Bhansalified" and wondered when her turn would come. Now, during her meetings, makers praise her performance, which she finds incredibly rewarding.

The Fighter actress added that she's always believed her work should speak for itself and is glad that she no longer needs to introduce people to her talent.

Excited about Heeramandi's success, she was thrilled to learn that the show had become one of the top-searched shows and movies of 2024 on Google Trends.

Shaikh expressed her happiness, noting that actors want recognition for their performances, characters, and shows, and being part of a highly searched show is truly flattering.

Meanwhile, Heeramandi Season 1 features a remarkable ensemble cast, including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah, and others. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

The show centers on the lives of courtesans in the pre-independence era and their contributions to India’s fight for independence. Pinkvilla reviewed Heeramandi as dreamy, magical, and exceptional, calling it everything a cinema lover could ever crave and more.

