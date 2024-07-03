Heeramandi fame Sanjeeda Shaikh's daughter Ayra is a spitting copy of her mama and this PIC is proof

Sanjeeda Shaikh has created a mark in the hearts of her fans with her role as Waheeda in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. As fierce, as her character, the actress in reality is a single mother to Ayra whom she loves to pieces and this picture proves that the little girl is a replica of her mama.



Baby Ayra looks like mommy Sanjeeda Shaikh

It seems like Ayra was enjoying a beach vacation with her mother Sanjeeda, as the actress, earlier on July 2, took to her Instagram handle to drop an array of pictures from her leisure diaries.

The first picture that the 39-year-old actress shared was in a lavender-colored detail-oriented pleated beach wear. She held her little munchkin who looked too cute in a pink-colored floral co-ord set, and beige-colored hat, and set out mommy's little girl moment.

Check out Ayra looking exactly like mom Sanjeeda Shaikh:





Talking further about the dress of the Fighter actress, it had a deep neckline, and an alluring strap on the back that had a detailed striking cutout around her waist. The star showed off her enviable torso, applied a light tint on her lips, and tied up her hair into a sleek ponytail.

Ayra is Mommy's little girl:

Well, if you think that this is the first time that Sanjeeda Shaikh and Ayra have twinned, then it is wrong. A sneak peek into her Instagram account reveals many memorable snaps where the mom and daughter have looked priceless.

In an earlier instance, it was on Mother's Day when the Heeramandi heroine wore a beautiful chikankari kurti which was in olive green. It had white embroidery while her little girl looked gorgeous in a floral set that had gota-patti work and was customized.

More about Sanjeeda Shaikh:

Sanjeeda got married to Aamir Ali in 2012. Aamir and she announced their separation in 2020. They are parents to daughter Ayra.

On the work front, Shaikh is known for her performances in Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa, Taish, Ek Hasina Thi, Fighter and Heeramandi.

