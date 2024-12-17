Sonakshi Sinha calls out Mukesh Khanna for questioning her upbringing and blaming her father Shatrughan Sinha; 'next time you decide to say anything…’

Mukesh Khanna recently blamed Shatrughan Sinha for not teaching Sonakshi Sinha about epics like Ramayana when she could not answer a question related to it in KBC. Recently, Sonakshi shared her views on the same and reminded the actor-filmmaker that it was due to her upbringing that she respectfully responded to his statements.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi Sinha shared a long note addressing Mukesh Khanna's remarks about her and her father's parenting in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. She began by reminding him that two women on Kaun Banega Crorepati who sat beside her also failed to answer the same question, not just her.

She penned, "Let me remind you there were two women on the hot seat that day who did not know the answer to the same question, but you choose to keep taking my name, and only my name, for reasons which are quite obvious.



She acknowledged being unable to answer and shared that she had a blanked-out moment during the show, which is common. However, the veteran actor didn't consider the same and chose to criticize her.

Sinha further turned the table at Khanna and referred to an important teaching of forgiveness from the epic, Lord Ram, by forgiving Manthara, Kaikeyi, and Ravan. But she mentioned that she didn't need it from him and wanted him to stop revisiting the old episode and criticizing her family as it has become a thing of the past.

Sonakshi finally replied to the Shaktimaan actor's comments on her family and upbringing, remindingg him that they werewhys she politely placed her thoughts over any disrespectful response.

"The next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me... please remember it's because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing,” She wrote.

The Kakuda actress replies after Mukesh Khanna, explaining why his iconic character Shaktimaan should return. She cited her example highlighting how today's kids don't know about the epics.