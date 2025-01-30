Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar's much-awaited comedy to be directed by Priyadarshan? Sky Force actor's banter with filmmaker suggests so

The Hera Pheri series, which began in 2000, has achieved iconic status in India, with its unforgettable characters, lines, and timeless humor still fresh in fans' minds. The first two films starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles, and now, the much-anticipated Hera Pheri 3 is on the horizon. Director Priyadarshan recently sparked excitement with a playful exchange online, hinting that he might return to helm the third installment.

Filmmaker Priyadarshan is celebrating his birthday today, and Akshay Kumar marked the occasion with a heartfelt wish. Sharing a picture with Priyadarshan, Akshay humorously wrote about celebrating the day on a haunted set, surrounded by both real ghosts and 'unpaid extras'.

He thanked the filmmaker for being a mentor and for his unique ability to turn chaos into art, wishing him a day with fewer retakes and a fantastic year ahead.

In response to Akshay’s birthday wishes, filmmaker Priyadarshan playfully replied, expressing his gratitude and offering a gift in return. He wrote, "In return I would like to give you a gift , I’m willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar , @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal ?”

The actor couldn’t contain his excitement and responded, "Sir!!! Your birthday and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi hera pheri.”

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar revealed that he, too, is eagerly awaiting Hera Pheri 3, just like fans. He shared that if everything goes as planned, the film could begin production this year. Reflecting on the journey of the franchise, he mentioned that when they first made Hera Pheri, none of them expected it to become such a cult hit.

Even after watching the film, he admitted that while it was funny, they didn't anticipate the lasting impact of characters like Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan have previously teamed up to create cult classics like Hera Pheri (2000), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), Khatta Meetha (2010), and Bhagam Bhag (2006). Their successful partnership continues with their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla, directed by Priyadarshan.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Mithila Palkar, and Wamiqa Gabbi in pivotal roles. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Bhooth Bangla is set to hit theaters on April 2, 2026.