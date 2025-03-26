Kesari Chapter 2: Regena Cassandrra to play ‘crucial’ role in Akshay Kumar-led historical drama? Here’s what we know

The official teaser of Kesari Chapter 2 was released recently. It offered a peek into the gripping historical drama led by Akshay Kumar. The film also stars Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan in pivotal roles. It has now been learned that Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress Regena Cassandrra will be playing a ‘crucial’ part in the movie.

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Regena Cassandrra is an important member of the cast of the upcoming movie Kesari Chapter 2. The portal’s source said, “She has been kept under wraps by the makers, but her character is quite crucial to the narrative.” The source further revealed that Regena will be portraying the wife of Akshay Kumar’s character, C. Sankaran Nair.

A 1-minute, 39-second teaser of Kesari Chapter 2 was released on March 24, 2025. The first few seconds of the audio featured screams of the victims of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Akshay Kumar was introduced as lawyer C. Sankaran Nair, who fought against the British Empire. He left the netizens impressed with his powerful avatar.

While sharing the teaser on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “He held his head high. He beat them at their game. He told them where to go. A genocide India must know about. A revolution painted in courage.” Check it out here!

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see the first looks of Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan from the film. Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. It is an adaptation of the book The Case That Shook the Empire, written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra, and Anand Tiwari. Mark your calendars for its theatrical release on April 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, Regena Cassandrra will also be seen in the action thriller Jaat, co-starring Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda. Her character’s name is Bharathi. The movie is set to release in cinemas on April 10, 2025.