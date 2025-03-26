Akshay Kumar sells two Mumbai apartments for Rs 6.6 crore; you won’t believe his profit margin—find out

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has given many hits and continues to entertain audiences with his blockbuster films. He is currently gearing up for Kesari 2, alongside Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan. Now ahead of its release, he has reportedly sold two Mumbai apartments for Rs 6.6 crore, securing an impressive 89% profit from the deal.

As per property registration records reviewed by SquareYards, the Sky Force actor has sold two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali area for Rs 6.6 crore.

The two apartments, located on the 34th floor of Oberoi Sky City in Borivali East, a premium project by Oberoi Realty, were part of Akshay's extensive real estate holdings. As per reports, this is his third property sale in the building in 2025.

As per the documents, the Kesari 2 actor bought his first apartment, measuring 1,080 sq ft, in November 2017 for Rs 2.82 crore. On March 20, 2025, he sold the property for Rs 5.35 crore, nearly doubling his investment.

The records further reveal that Akshay Kumar's second apartment was bought in 2017 for Rs 67.19 lakh and has a 252 sq ft unit. On March 20, 2025, he sold it for Rs 1.25 crore, earning a significant profit.

As per reports, together, the two apartments were originally bought for Rs 3.49 crore and have now been sold for Rs 6.60 crore, marking an impressive 89% profit in more than seven years

The deal also covered dedicated car parking spaces. The stamp duty charges for both properties came to approximately Rs 40 lakh. Meanwhile, an additional Rs 60,000 was paid as the registration fee.

Additionally, according to IGR property registration records, Amitabh Bachchan and his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan purchased multiple units in Oberoi Sky City in May last year.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar recently released the teaser for his upcoming film, Kesari 2. He will also be seen in Kannappa, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, Bhooth Bangla, Welcome to the Jungle, and Hera Pheri 3, among others.

