Here’s how Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur celebrated their 2nd wedding anniversary after welcoming son

Vikrant Massey is currently one of the most talked-about actors in Bollywood. After he has delivered a brilliant performance in his recent release 12th Fail, fans are going gaga over him and even the BTown celebrities cannot stop praising his work. Apart from professional success, the actor has been promoted even in real life. He recently welcomed a baby boy with his wife Sheetal Thakur. Today, the lovely couple has completed 2 years of their marriage and Sheetal gave us a sneak peek of their intimate celebration.

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur’s anniversary celebration

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sheetal Thakur shared a picture of several cakes. One of the cakes had ‘Vikrant & Sheetal’ written on it. There was a bouquet of red roses too kept on one side and a total of three cakes. Sharing this picture, Vikrant Massey’s wife wrote ‘Two years of marriage! Happy anniversary to us’ with a heart emoji. This is indeed their first-anniversary celebration after stepping into parenthood.

Check out the post:

Vikrant left a high-paying job of Rs 35 lakh per month to step into Bollywood

In a recent interview with Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey reveals leaving a lucrative acting job in television, where he was earning Rs 35 lakh per month, in order to embark on a career in cinema.

Vikrant affirmed that he had earned a substantial sum through his television work, noting that he even purchased his first house by the age of 24. Nevertheless, he revealed his growing discomfort with the prevalence of regressive content on television. This discomfort, coupled with a desire to explore new opportunities, led him to contemplate a transition into cinema.

Despite achieving financial stability, Vikrant came to a profound realization: that monetary wealth alone couldn't guarantee a peaceful sleep. According to Vikrant, this epiphany struck him once he had fulfilled all his financial obligations to his parents and settled all debts.

Vikrant Massey’s next project

According to a report in News 18, Vikrant Massey will be seen in a web show directed by Rajkumar Hirani. This show is going to star Vikrant Massey in the lead. This show will be directed by Amir Satyaveer Singh, who has assisted Hirani in the past. It will apparently be based on cybercrime and the 12th Fail star will play the role of a cybercrime security expert.

