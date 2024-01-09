EXCLUSIVE: Watch out for Hrithik Roshan in Fighter Trailer on January 15 – Aerial action loaded with patriotism

The countdown has begun for the arrival of Hrithik Roshan as Shamsher Pathania in the Siddharth Anand-directed Fighter. The makers kicked off their promotional campaign in December with the teaser launch and followed it up with three songs – Sher Khul Gaye, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, and Heer Aasmani. Over the last few days, there has been chatter about the probable date for the theatrical trailer launch of this Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor film.

Fighter Trailer out on January 15

Given that Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 50th Birthday on January 10, there was a buzz about the Fighter trailer dropping on the digital world on the date, but Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Siddharth Anand has special plans to drop the main asset of his aerial action thriller. “Siddharth Anand is all ready to unveil the theatrical trailer of Fighter on January 15. He has worked on the trailer for the last month and has come up with a cut that will be in sync with the mood of the nation during the Republic Day period,” revealed a source close to the development.

Watch out for Hrithik Roshan’s front-footed dialogues

The source further revealed that the Fighter Trailer will see a complete shift in template from all the assets that have come out till date. “The best has been kept for the end, and one can expect a lot of patriotism and high-octane dialogues from Hrithik in the trailer. The visuals aside, watch out for the front-footed dialogues and Indo-Pak conflict as Sid will finally open up all that was kept under the wraps with the theatrical trailer,” the source added.

Advertisement

The Fighter trailer will also kick start the countdown for the film’s release on January 25, 2024 – the Eve of India’s 75th Republic Day. Fighter is touted to be India’s first aerial action franchise and is produced by Marflix Pictures (Mamta Anand and Siddharth Anand) with Viacom 18. The film marks third collaboration of Hrithik and Sid after Bang Bang, and War. It’s also the third for Sid and Deepika after Bachna Ae Haseeno and Pathaan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to start Jolly LLB 3 in Summer 2024; Subhash Kapoor begins prep