Hrithik Roshan does special workout on his fitness trainer’s birthday; ‘Fighter’ set to get ready for ‘War’

Hrithik Roshan is currently reveling in the acclaim garnered by his portrayal of an Indian Air Force officer in the film Fighter. Having showcased thrilling aerial action in this cinematic venture, Hrithik is now preparing for more exhilarating projects on the horizon. The actor is poised to make a return to the spy universe with the highly anticipated War 2. Recently, Hrithik celebrated the birthday of his fitness trainer with a special workout session, with the latter signaling the ongoing preparations for War 2.

Hrithik Roshan’s fitness trainer hints at ‘Fighter’ getting ready for ‘War’

On Wednesday, January 30, Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram to share a snapshot with his fitness trainer, Swapneel Hazare. The image captured the duo in a cheerful moment, with Hrithik sporting a black t-shirt, a stylish zipper, and a cap. Both flashed thumbs-up signs and beamed at the camera.

In the accompanying caption, Hrithik disclosed that he and Swapneel engaged in a special workout session to commemorate the latter's birthday. Extending warm birthday wishes, he wrote, “Birthday workout done !! Birthday workouts are special. Thank you for killing me on your birth day man. Let’s conquer new heights this year !! Happy Birthday @swapneelhazare.”

The comment made by Swapneel on Hrithik's post was quite intriguing and worth attention. Expressing his gratitude towards Hrithik, Swapneel hinted at the actor's upcoming project, War 2, with clever wordplay. He wrote, "Thank you @hrithikroshan.. Now it’s time for the ‘FIGHTER’ to get ready for the ‘WAR’," accompanied by muscle emojis. This comment appears to hint at Hrithik's transition from his recent film Fighter to preparing for his role in the anticipated sequel to War.

About Fighter and War 2

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, features Hrithik Roshan portraying the character of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known by the call sign Patty. The star-studded cast includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and more. Currently screening in cinemas, the film promises an exhilarating cinematic experience.

On the other hand, War 2 is set to expand the YRF spy universe with another thrilling chapter. A brief glimpse of the plot was provided in the end credits of Tiger 3. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film is poised to feature an intense face-off between Hrithik and Junior NTR. Reports also suggest the inclusion of Kiara Advani in the cast.

