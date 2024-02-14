Hrithik Roshan poses with crutches; writes a long note about self-acceptance on Valentine's Day post-injury

Being the Greek God of Bollywood and one of the biggest action stars in India doesn't mean you don't feel pain and don't need healing post-injury, and that's what Hrithik Roshan has to tell all his fans today. On Valentine's Day, the Fighter actor has posted a long note to his fans and loved ones where he unapologetically talks about self-love, self-acceptance and being open to healing.

Hrithik Roshan pens a note for fans post an injury

Hrithik Roshan suffered a muscle pull recently and has been suggested to use crutches by his physician. The superstar took to Instagram and shared a mirror selfie while taking the support of crutches. While sharing the selfie, he shared a story of his grandfather who refused to use a wheelchair at the airport because it was against the mental image of a man that he had.

"Good afternoon. How many of you out there ever needed to be on crutches or a wheelchair n how did that make you feel? I remember my grandfather refusing to sit on a wheelchair at the airport because it wouldn’t align with his own mental image of himself as 'strong'". he wrote.

Further talking about how he used to try to convince his grandfather to use the wheelchair because it would help him heal faster, he wrote, "I remember saying 'But Deda, its just an injury and nothing to do with how old you are! It will help heal the injury n not damage it further!'"

Advertisement

HR said that it made him so sad to see how strong he needed to be just to hide the fear and embarrassment on the inside. "I couldn’t make sense of it. Made me feel helpless. I argued that the age factor is not applicable cause he needs the wheelchair for an injury and not his old age. He refused n kept the strong image on display for strangers (who literally didn’t care). It worsened his pain and delayed the healing." he added.

Hrithik further explained that he believes in the mentality of a soldier but put a strong point saying that if you say soldiers never need crutches and even when they medically do, they must refuse, "just for the sake of keeping the illusion of strong intact, then I just think that the virtue has been stretched so far that it borders on plain stupidity."

Hrithik Roshan shares his idea of strength

Hrithik also shared his idea of strength and said, "Strength is not always being Rambo against all odds with a machine gun saying “f*ck em!”

That’s applicable sure . Sometimes. And it’s the kind we all aspire for. Even me. But the more coveted one is strength when there is no one to fight on the outside. It’s that quiet fight on the inside between you and the “image” of you. If you come out of that one feeling like wanting to do a slow dance by yourself , then you’re my hero."

Hrithik Roshan on his injury

Talking about his injury, Hrithik said, "Anyways, pulled a muscle yesterday woke up wanting to reach out about this notion of strength. This is ofcourse a bigger conversation , the crutches is just a metaphor.

If you get it, you get it"

Hrithik Roshan on the work front

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Fighter which is all set to be Bollywood's first 200 cr grosser of this year so far. Also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, the film is directed by Siddharth Anand and released on Jan 25, 2024. The superstar will be next seen in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film stars Jr. NTR as the antagonist and Kiara Advani as the lead heroine.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Great and befitting tribute to our Air Warriors,' says General Bakshi on Siddharth Anand’s Fighter; Hrithik Roshan reacts